TribalScale Venture Studio Launches Skriber: AI-Powered HealthTech Solution to Transform Patient Care

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TribalScale Venture Studio proudly announces the launch of Skriber, an AI-powered HealthTech platform designed to improve the patient care experience and ease administrative burdens for healthcare providers. Skriber enables medical professionals to focus on their patients by automating documentation, optimizing billing processes, and providing tailored notes in real time. As the latest addition to TribalScale’s expanding HealthTech portfolio, Skriber is set to make a global impact on the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

The launch of Skriber comes just over a year after the release of Script Runner (scriptrunner.ai), an innovative AI tool supporting pharmacists and 3 years ago the launch of NetraMark (netramark.com) an AI company for the Pharma Industry demonstrates TSV is all in on HealthTech. TribalScale Venture Studio’s consistent track record of building high-impact companies in HealthTech reflects the studio’s commitment to reshaping healthcare. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, TribalScale Venture Studio specializes in investing in early-stage startups, while also collaborating with founders to bring visionary new products to life.

Addressing Key Challenges in Healthcare with AI

Skriber was created to address critical needs in healthcare: reducing provider burnout, improving revenue cycle management, and enhancing patient care. Developed by TribalScale’s top engineers and healthcare professionals, Skriber’s AI tailors documentation and billing support to the needs of each medical provider, adjusting terminology automatically to match the specific language and requirements of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

Skriber’s advanced AI features include:

• Tailored Documentation with Real-Time AI – Skriber’s AI-powered documentation instantly recognizes the type of medical professional using the platform and generates custom notes in the correct medical terminology without additional setup. By understanding medical language across 15 different languages, Skriber provides accurate, efficient notes, ignoring irrelevant noise and conversations in busy environments.

• Streamlined Revenue Cycle Management – Skriber’s AI reduces the complexities of billing and insurance verification, minimizing errors and shortening turnaround times. The platform seamlessly integrates with major EMR systems, such as EPIC, to ensure smooth workflows across each stage of patient care.

• Built for Security and Compliance – Skriber is fully HIPAA, SOC 2 compliant and ISO 27001 meeting the highest standards for patient data privacy and security.

A New Era of HealthTech Innovation from TribalScale Venture Studio

“At TribalScale, we believe that healthcare professionals should be able to dedicate their time and energy to their patients, not to paperwork,” said Sheetal Jaitly, CEO of TribalScale. “Skriber represents the next wave of our venture studio’s commitment to HealthTech. It’s the largest capital investment we’ve made to date, and we’re excited to bring this transformative tool to the global healthcare community.”

The launch of Skriber is a testament to TribalScale Venture Studio’s commitment to fostering innovative HealthTech solutions that solve real-world problems. With an emphasis on early-stage investment and founder partnerships, TribalScale Venture Studio continues to fuel high-impact companies with a focus on improving global healthcare outcomes.

Experience Skriber

Skriber is currently available in beta, providing healthcare systems and professionals with early access to a solution that is poised to redefine patient care and provider workflows. For more information, visit Skriber.com

About TribalScale Venture Studio

Based in Toronto, Canada, TribalScale Venture Studio is a pioneer in building early-stage companies that leverage cutting-edge technology to address pressing industry needs. With a focus on HealthTech, TribalScale invests in startups and partners with founders to bring visionary concepts to life.

