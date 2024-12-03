New Book Reveals Breakthrough Methodology for Thriving in Global Markets

Muraly Srinarayanathas releases "Between Borders, Beyond Boundaries" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Between Borders, Beyond Boundaries: Strategies for Authentic Business Engagement in an Interconnected World" by Muraly Srinarayanathas is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. The exciting new work is available today on Amazon In "Between Borders, Beyond Boundaries," Srinarayanathas shares his journey as a global business leader, presenting a groundbreaking approach to thriving in cross-cultural markets. The book introduces his EIA Method—Embed, Interpret, Act—as a framework that equips leaders to balance the demands of international commerce with local cultural nuances. With decades of experience scaling businesses across continents, Srinarayanathas champions authentic engagement in an increasingly interconnected global marketplace.“Thinking locally means recognizing that there are real differences among people in regions and that each local culture has its own unique and niche features,” Srinarayanathas said. “Thinking locally means learning how to listen to begin understanding the potential market. Thinking locally means using data in a way that is efficient and productive. Thinking locally means recognizing that the global economy is also a series of local economies.”Through case studies, personal anecdotes, and lessons learned from leading successful ventures, "Between Borders, Beyond Boundaries" shows the profound impact of cultural intelligence on innovation and success. Entrepreneurs, executives, and global strategists will find Srinarayanathas’ book invaluable for expanding their global presence while forging more inclusive connections.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorBased in Toronto, Canada, Muraly Srinarayanathas is a formidable force in bridging cultural and commercial divides. His legacy is built on uniting diverse teams to achieve extraordinary goals.As a serial entrepreneur and global strategist, Muraly’s expertise in the global marketplace spans education, finance, and creative industries through 369 Global , an international conglomerate he co-founded. He is also the owner and CEO of Computek College. Most recently, Muraly became the publisher of 3 Magazine, a quarterly print publication that prioritizes stories that resonate beyond borders and celebrates the diverse identities currently shaping Canada and beyond.A University of Manitoba alum, Muraly’s vision for inclusivity shapes his work of making education accessible and advocating for the power of Canada’s cultural mosaic. His story is one of perseverance and transformation, from navigating snow-blanketed playgrounds in Winnipeg to facilitating growth in South Asia to the rainy streets of London and back. Muraly’s experience, marked by resilience and adaptability, fuels his mission to empower immigrants and shape a more inclusive Canada.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactShandi Thompson, sthompson@forbesbooks.com

