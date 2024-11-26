Stickler Changes Live Selling on TikTok Shop With New TikTokShop Live Brand Safety, Workflow & Analytics Tools

Stickler Shows Exactly What Works In Live Commerce On TikTok Shop. See every word spoken, every like, share, follow and sale made. Understand what drives your sales on TikTok Shop and make better decisions more efficiently

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stickler today announced its launch as the first – and only – Live Selling Analytics Platform in the TikTok Shop App Store, complemented by the only tools to make Live Commerce effective at scale.

With TikTok Shop rapidly expanding its global footprint in live commerce, Stickler’s app sets a new standard for data-driven optimization, enabling brands, agencies and sellers to scale their live selling with ease and at very low cost. Stickler’s solution also supports every local language where TikTok Shop operates to empower sellers worldwide by providing unparalleled insights into their live stream performance.

“We’ve tracked over 100,000 hours of Live Commerce and understand the best practices of live selling and what makes it work. We’re very happy to partner with TikTok Shop to release our technology through the App Store to help merchants in the U.S. when going live on TikTok Shop,” said Stickler founder and CEO Fionn Hyndman.

TikTok Shop guards its total retail sales closely, but Hyndman said he expects TikTok Shop will be delivering over $3 billion a month in GMV in the U.S. over November and December, and the number of live streams and session length should increase 30-60%, month-on-month.

“We think it’s safe to say that clients who go live are seeing it generate a return,” Hyndman said. “Very few sellers are optimizing their live selling for TikTok’s algorithm or the consumer. They need a tool like Stickler to give them the insight they lack. Insights drive effectiveness. Effectiveness drives results. And results drive spend. It has always been that way.”

TikTok Shop’s Product Lead noted Stickler’s app is the “best-in-class product that I've seen so far on the market when it comes to serving a global market and the challenges and nuances that come with Eastern and Western markets.”

Hyndman and team have been offering Stickler’s custom app to brands in Southeast Asia since 2023, working with some of the region’s leading traditional and direct-to-consumer brands. The Stickler live-selling app is now available now in the U.S. TikTok Shop App Store and across all TikTok Shop markets globally through custom application.

For further information about the company and its services, visit http://www.stickler.live/ - find the app on the store here: https://seller-us.tiktok.com/appstore/us/7415166697151727402 or please contact;

Fionn Hyndman

Founder

hello@stickler.live

Stickler was built to address the complexities of live commerce at scale. Its integration with TikTok Shop’s App Store means brands and sellers can – for the first time – access real-time, actionable insights to optimize their live streams across markets. No more guesswork – just data-driven decisions to drive engagement, sales, and ROI.

Many companies, brands and prominent sellers have told Stickler they don’t understand this new way of going live via TikTok. Looking at available data, most successful brands go live for many more hours on TikTok Live than on other platforms. Stickler has cracked the best, most-effective way to optimize customer engagements and is making it globally available for sellers in every local language where TikTok Shop operates across 10 countries and markets.

