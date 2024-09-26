Stickler partners with Veena Media and releases 9.9 live stream sales insights for Vietnam

Vietnam’s 9.9 Sales Highlights The Growing Importance of Live Commerce; Stickler partners with Veena Media and releases live stream sales insights for Vietnam

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live commerce has seen amazing growth in Southeast Asia in the last few years, and Vietnam is no exception showing huge growth and an increasingly large share of all ecommerce. Live commerce – as the name suggests – allows viewers to buy what they see during a live video without ever leaving the stream – typically on social platforms such as Tiktok and on ecommerce sites like Shopee. What has Brands, Retailers and Resellers1 excited is that live commerce is the fastest growing sales channel (45% CAGR) with over 1 trillion USD in sales recorded in Asia last year.

China has the longest history in Live Commerce but in the last few years South East Asia has exploded as a Live Commerce hub, where some markets have reached over 20% of all ecommerce sales being driven through Live. Vietnam is a leader in this respect. Platforms like TikTok and Shopee are battling it out for Live Commerce supremacy in the region with more local players getting in on the game. Globally, eCommerce players are seeing the rise of live commerce everywhere.

Live Commerce technology leader Stickler uses their LiveScope platform to track and analyze livestreams, helping sellers understand successful strategies and performance metrics. Its multi-language transcription and dashboard offer a comprehensive view of market trends and competitor activities. In order to help live commerce scale up, Stickler additionally offers the ability to better understand the marketplace, manage and plan live streams and integrate directly with Tiktok Shop and other platforms for real-time analytics. Veena Media, headed by CEO Sammy Thuy Pham, has partnered with Stickler to bring their total SAAS solution to Vietnam.

LiveScope recently tracked 55 top Vietnamese live commerce TikTok accounts on Double Day 9/9 (9 September 2024). All together 115 live streams were monitored, with over 540 live hours being analyzed by the AI-powered solution. Below are highlights of our findings:

★ TikTokShop retailers lead the way: Of the top 10 live commerce streams in Vietnam on 9/9/2024, all but two were TikTokShop Retailers, as ranked by Stickler LiveScore2. The exceptions were livestreams by TikTok Brand accounts:- @lorealparis_VN starting after 8pm and @carslan.vn at around 8am.

★ Top Performing Stream: Retailer @halinhofficial, with a Stickler LiveScore of 235 was by far the most viewed (over 8 million views) with over 1.8 million unique viewers. The livestream dwarfed all others with 425,000 Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV) watching at the same time and delivered millions of USD in revenue. Ha Linh Official sells a number of products mostly in the Cosmetics category.

★ The Longest Streams: Three livestreams (from @quyenleodaily, @hoale999098, @carslan.vn) ran for over 10 hours and still managed to deliver amazing fan engagement that meant a high Stickler LiveScore which accounts for views, viewers, likes, shares, gifts and other metrics. (a typical live commerce streams in Southeast Asia averages between 2-3 hours per stream).

★ Concurrent Streams: Many of the 55 accounts tracked have multiple live streams during the day, some running 9 streams each throughout the day - @eherb.vietnam, @garnier_vn, and @lorealparis_vnall delivering multi-hour streams.

★ Quality varies greatly - room for improvement: The range of Stickler Livescore for each stream varied widely from 27.3 to a max of 136.8 - indicating there is much room for improvement and optimization.

★ Varied Categories3 see success: The focus of the listening was in the cosmetics space, but a range of industries was represented, also including Clothing and Accessories, Baby & Toddler Products and Personal Cleansing.

Stickler also offers Stickler Live, a solution for brands, retailers and agencies of all sizes who seek to maximize their live commerce results.

“Veena Media is very excited to bring this world-class solution by Stickler to Vietnam. LiveScope and Stickler Live are services used by major brands like L’Oreal and Unilever and top agencies like GroupM and IPG Mediabrands in major live commerce markets. Veena Media is committed to delivering expert marketing and communications alongside Stickler AI solutions for all players in the live commerce ecosystem. These solutions will help Brands, Retailers and Resellers optimize resources, reduce waste and increase ROI in this hyper growth channel,“ says Ms. Thuy Pham, CEO of Veena Media.

In April of this year, Stickler pocketed the top innovation award4 at TikTok Shop’s inaugural global development summit and was praised as a clear standout by the social network, streaming video company and industry leaders. Stickler placed first in the Innovation Challenge, which focused on working products, prototypes and plans for services that could be developed to work with planned and upcoming releases of TikTok Shop APIs. Judges noted that Stickler, with its fully functional platform services, has already “been in the trenches with us” in different markets around the world and expressed their intent to find ways to integrate and further promote its valuable services to sellers. The excitement around Sticklers new AI-based selling tools for streamlining Live Selling was palpable from the judges and audience alike. The team has been offering Stickler’s custom app to brands in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia since 2023 and is excited to announce availability in Vietnam with Veena Media partnership.

“Vietnam is one of the most exciting global Live Commerce markets with massive growth in population, discerning young consumers and a tech savvy culture. We have seen live commerce skyrocket in countries like China, Indonesia, and Thailand, and we are seeing the same, probably faster adoption in Vietnam. On a per-population basis, the numbers in Vietnam are one of the top.

We are thrilled to partner with Veena Media to help us drive our growth in this incredible market, helping brands, retailers and resellers deliver the best possible experience for consumers, and the most sales possible through Live Commerce.,” says Fionn Hyndman, CEO of Stickler.

