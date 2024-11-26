89 NB MM52.6
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
89 NB in the area of 52.6 is stopped and experiencing delays due to multiple crashes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Michelle Bulger
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd Williston VT
Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173
