89 NB MM52.6

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 89 NB in the area of 52.6 is stopped and experiencing delays due to multiple crashes. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Michelle Bulger Emergency Communications Dispatcher I I VSP Williston PSAP 2777 St. George Rd Williston VT Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

