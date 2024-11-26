Call for scientific reviewers to assess a landmark environmental report
UNEP is seeking scientific reviewers to provide feedback, including identifying any issues, data, or information to be included in the Global Environment Outlook (GEO-7) Second-Order Draft (SOD) report and for the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) First-Order Draft (FOD).
The application can be done through the application portal by 15 October 2024.
The GEO-7 SOD and SPM FOD peer review period is currently planned for 01 November 2024 -15 January 2025.
Further details will be communicated via email to nominated experts from unep-ewad-geohead@un.org or georead@cedare.int.
