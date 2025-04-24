Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,933 in the last 365 days.

Countries to debate restriction on chemicals as pollution crisis mounts

Interactive timeline of long-lastic chemicals known as persistent organic pollutants listed under the Stockholm Convention

The letter(s) in brackets indicate in which annex(es) the POP is listed [A = Elimination, B = Restriction, C = Unintentional production]. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Countries to debate restriction on chemicals as pollution crisis mounts

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more