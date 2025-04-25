Up close: How one young person is taking on plastic pollution
What does it look like when youth take part in global decision-making?
In this short documentary, follow youth advocate Zuhair Ahmed Kowshik from Bangladesh as he navigates the high-stakes negotiations of INC-5.1 in Busan, South Korea. The session was part of a years-long effort to create a legally binding international agreement to end plastic pollution, which is one of the planet's most-pressing environmental challenges.
"Young people have a very big role to play," says Kowshik, the Global Coordinator of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Children and Youth Major Group. "We will have to carry the burden or the responsibility of all the decisions made today."
