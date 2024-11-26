Detroit Air Quality Report released by EPA

As part of a community-based project, the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) partnered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve air quality on the east side of Detroit. The goals of this project are to engage with the community on air issues and, together, achieve measurable environmental results.

As part of this project, EPA and EGLE collaborated to prepare an air quality monitoring report for the Greater Detroit area. The report identifies the locations of air monitoring sites in the Detroit area, summarizes air quality monitoring trends, and provides information about the measured pollutants. The data show that, while there is still work to be done, concentrations of air pollutants in the Detroit area have decreased over the last 20 years.

Check out the Air Quality Report: Greater Detroit Area (pdf) for a more detailed look at the data. Visit EGLE’s Air Monitoring web page for more information about air monitors near you.