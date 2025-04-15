More than $8.1 million for hosting renewable energy projects will fund community projects in seven townships and one county

LANSING, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced the fourth round of Renewables Ready Communities Awards (RRCA). This round will support deployment of 1,836 megawatts (MW) of solar power projects – enough clean energy to power more than 1,830,000 Michigan households and businesses.

“Michigan’s Renewables Ready Communities Awards continue to support local communities and our prosperous, healthy, clean energy future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “These awards will enable communities to invest where they see needs in infrastructure, public safety, and more, while accelerating the build-out of affordable green power to hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents.”

The RRCA awards program provides flexible funding to local units of government to help fund community improvements and additional services for their residents. Examples include local road and bridge repairs; public safety systems; park and playground enhancements; accessibility accommodations; and upgrades to grounds, energy for public buildings, and streetlights.

The program aims to speed the build-out of large-scale renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and storage by providing these incentives for communities that permit and host the projects. RRCA grants are provided in addition to the tax revenue and community benefits already received by host communities.

The new fourth-round awards total $8,132,500 and support eight local units of government for the following projects:

$2,495,000 to Lee Township in Calhoun County for the Sunfish Solar 1 project and $1,545,000 for the Sunfish Solar 2 project.

in Calhoun County for the Sunfish Solar 1 project and $1,545,000 for the Sunfish Solar 2 project. $1,000,000 to Bethel Township in Branch County for the Branch Solar project.

in Branch County for the Branch Solar project. $750,000 to Watertown Township in Sanilac County for the Watertown Solar project.

in Sanilac County for the Watertown Solar project. $625,000 to Parma Township in Jackson County for the Jackson County Solar project.

in Jackson County for the Jackson County Solar project. $600,000 to Hart Township in Oceana County for the Hart Solar project.

in Oceana County for the Hart Solar project. $570,000 to Meade Township in Huron County for the Silver Creek Solar Park project.

in Huron County for the Silver Creek Solar Park project. $297,500 to Barry County for the Spring Creek Solar project.

for the Spring Creek Solar project. $250,000 to Bethany Township in Gratiot County for the Gratiot Solar Project.

“Lee Township is honored to be awarded a Renewables Ready Communities Award and will use the funds to improve township infrastructure,” said Township Attorney Catherine P. Kaufman. “Specifically, Lee Township hopes to work cooperatively with the Calhoun County Road Department to improve the condition of township roads.”

Kaufman said Lee Township has reviewed and approved three solar energy projects, which combined will provide over 900 MW of solar energy.

Parma Township’s award is a win for the community, Supervisor Bobbie Norman said.

“The $625,000 Renewables Ready Communities Award is a tremendous opportunity for Parma Township, allowing us to invest in our community in ways that will have lasting benefits,” Norman said. “This funding will help us enhance local infrastructure and services while keeping our community sustainable for future generations. We appreciate the support from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy for bringing tangible benefits to local communities.”

The RRCA program’s first round was announced in October 2024, the second round in December 2024, and the third round in January 2025.

Including the new round, awards through the program total more than $20.56 million – over two-thirds of its $30 million budget allocation – to 29 counties, cities, and townships across the state’s two peninsulas that are hosting enough solar and battery storage to power approximately 4.3 million households.

An interactive map on the RRCA webpage displays all the Michigan municipalities with renewable energy projects eligible for the RRCA grant. Information on the map includes project size, intended use of award funds, and a dashboard summarizing statistics about the grant.

Deploying renewable energy at scale is essential to averting the worst impacts of climate change by meeting the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan goals. The RRCA is a key tool to meeting the 60% renewable energy, 100% clean energy, and 2,500 MW storage standards set under the state’s landmark 2023 clean energy laws. Clean energy resources like those supported with this program are helping Michigan achieve a diverse, affordable, and sustainable energy portfolio.

Ongoing funding opportunity

There is no deadline to apply for this funding opportunity. Grants from RRCA will remain available until funds are depleted. For more information on the RRCA, including eligibility requirements, funding amounts, and awardee obligations, visit EGLE’s RRCA web page.