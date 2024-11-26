Craig Nassi Sets Record with Sale of Luxury Estate in Northfork Wine Country

Craig Nassi sets a record with the $4M sale of his modern Northfork estate, the highest price ever for a non-waterfront home in the region.

SOUTHHOLD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary developer Craig Nassi has achieved a new milestone in luxury real estate with the record-breaking sale of his spectacular modern estate in Northfork wine country. The property, located at 15105 Oregon Rd., Southold, NY, sold for $4 million, setting the record for the highest price ever paid for a non-waterfront home in the region. The closing occurred yesterday, marking a landmark moment in Northfork's real estate history.

The estate, designed and built by Craig Nassi over a year ago, is a breathtaking single-story modern masterpiece spanning 8,000 square feet on a sprawling six-acre parcel. Surrounded by a boutique vineyard featuring over 5,000 grapevines planted by Nassi himself, the property seamlessly integrates luxury living with the natural beauty of its wine country setting.

Highlights of the estate include:

• 16-foot ceilings and 10-foot aluminum sliding glass doors and windows, allowing for unparalleled natural light and sweeping vineyard views.

• Polished concrete floors, a hallmark of contemporary design and durability.

• A 50-foot gunite swimming pool, blending elegance and relaxation.

• Impeccable craftsmanship and modern details, showcasing Nassi’s commitment to architectural innovation.

"This estate represents the culmination of my passion for architecture, modern design, and creating spaces that harmonize with their surroundings," said Craig Nassi, founder and CEO of BCN Development. "It's an honor to have this property recognized as a record-setter, and I’m thrilled to see it become part of Northfork's rich legacy."

Nassi, a trailblazer in luxury real estate development for over 30 years, is renowned for transforming urban landscapes and redefining high-end living. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning projects spanning coast to coast, his work consistently reflects an unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

This sale further cements Craig Nassi’s reputation as a leader in luxury real estate development and his ability to craft homes that captivate and inspire.

About Craig Nassi

Craig Nassi is the founder and CEO of BCN Development, a premier real estate development company specializing in luxury urban and residential properties. With a background in education and architecture, Nassi has spent decades reshaping urban and suburban landscapes across the United States. His award-winning projects combine sustainability, innovative design, and a commitment to enhancing the communities they serve.



