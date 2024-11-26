MassageLuXe of Fort Mill, SC, Honored as a Netsertive 2024 Season of Giving Franchisee Recognition Award Winner

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsertive, a leading marketing technology provider empowering franchise brands and multi-location businesses to scale localized digital marketing, proudly announces the winners of its second annual Season of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards. These awards honor franchisees nationwide for their exceptional business success and dedication to community impact.

Nominees were submitted by franchisors and peers, evaluated on business growth, local philanthropy, and community engagement. This year’s honorees embody the essence of leadership and giving back, making a profound difference in their communities.

Netsertive CEO Brendan Morrissey praised the award winners, stating:

"Franchisees are the backbone of their brands and their communities. These outstanding leaders navigate the challenges of business ownership while giving back generously. Their dedication exemplifies the spirit of the franchise community and the power of local impact."

Celebrating Tracy Thomas of MassageLuXe Fort Mill:

Tracy Thomas, owner of MassageLuXe in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is among the inspiring winners recognized this year. Tracy’s passion for serving her clients extends to uplifting her community through meaningful events and initiatives. At her Grand Opening, Tracy organized a successful fundraiser for Defend the Fatherless, a nonprofit supporting foster and adoptive families, including a diaper drive and raffle to engage the local community. She also played a vital role in Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts, collecting essential supplies for those in need.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by Netsertive's Season of Giving for doing what I love: supporting my community,” said Tracy. “At MassageLuXe Fort Mill, we strive not only to serve our clients but also to make a lasting, positive impact on the community we call home. This award reaffirms my commitment to giving back and creating a brighter future for those around me."

As part of her recognition, Tracy selected Defend the Fatherless to receive a $500 donation. This York County, SC-based nonprofit provides comprehensive support for foster, adoptive, and kinship families, offering resources and programs to help families navigate their journey caring for children in crisis.

About Netsertive:

Netsertive empowers franchise brands and multi-location businesses with cutting-edge marketing solutions that drive localized campaigns at scale. Trusted by over 1,500 businesses, Netsertive’s Multi-Location Experience Platform combines proprietary technology and deep expertise to deliver tailored marketing strategies that achieve measurable results. Learn more at www.netsertive.com.

About MassageLuXe:

MassageLuXe offers premium massage, facial, and waxing services designed to promote relaxation, wellness, and skin health. With a team of licensed professionals, MassageLuXe provides personalized treatments that improve physical and mental well-being. Discover more at www.massageluxe.com.

