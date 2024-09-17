NETSERTIVE NAMED A 2024 TOP FRANCHISE MARKETING SUPPLIER BY ENTREPRENEUR FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsertive, a marketing technology platform partner for multi-location brands seeking to centralize their strategy while executing localized campaigns at scale, was recognized by Entrepreneur as a leading top franchise marketing supplier in 2024. It’s the third consecutive year for Netsertive. The ranking, which is featured in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, highlighting an often overlooked aspect of the franchise industry: suppliers and vendors.

"Franchise marketers today face numerous challenges due to their complex business model, from harnessing and integrating data to changing market dynamics and economic headwinds," says Erin Martin, VP of Marketing at Netsertive. "We're proud to be acknowledged as a leading marketing platform, providing solutions to these issues and empowering marketers to drive digital transformation for their brands."

Entrepreneur’s Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, a record 1,100-plus franchise brands participated, telling Entrepreneur which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers’ services in areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"The suppliers on our list passed the most important test of all: They were recommended by their clients!" says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We love surveying franchisors and asking their opinions on suppliers because they're eager to praise the suppliers who make a true difference in their business. And that knowledge helps everyone."

About Netsertive

Netsertive is the leading tech-enabled marketing platform for multi-location brands and franchises seeking to centralize their strategy while executing localized campaigns at scale. Its Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform seamlessly integrates all local marketing accounts, empowering businesses to maintain brand consistency while tailoring their digital presence to resonate with local audiences.

Netsertive's unique combination of an integrated platform and high-touch customer support enables brands to drive more local leads and revenue with a higher return on their marketing investment. By leveraging our platform's capabilities and our team's expertise, we provide multi-location marketers with location-based marketing across search, social, display, video, connected TV, reviews, listings, and location sites, all while optimizing performance using local and network-level insights.

Our data-driven insights and proven track record of success have solidified our position as the go-to solution for multi-location marketers who demand precision, scalability, and exceptional performance.

Discover how Netsertive can help your business harness the power of tech-enabled local marketing and achieve growth without growing pains at www.netsertive.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.