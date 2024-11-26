Smart Fridge Market projected to reach US$5,493.978 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 10.95%

The smart fridge market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% from US$3,268.148 million in 2025 to US$5,493.978 million in 2030.

The smart fridge market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% from US$3,268.148 million in 2025 to US$5,493.978 million in 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the smart fridge market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$5,493.978 million by 2030.A smart fridge or smart refrigerator is a type of refrigerator, which offers a wide range of features, like internet connection, and integration of multiple sensors. The smart fridge offers multiple benefits over the regular fridge, which includes energy efficiency, automatic temperature control, and a food tracking system. It also offers integration of multiple devices and voice control and assistance systems. The smart fridge includes the integration of multiple advanced electronic components, like AI chips , sensors, screens, and cameras. In the smart fridge, AI is integrated, which uses computer vision technology to identify and monitor food status in the fridge. The sensors also help in monitoring the internal temperature environment of the refrigerators and can be controlled autonomously.With the advancement of new technologies across the global market, the integration of new technologies in the fridge is expected to grow significantly. Various global companies have introduced key products and components in the global smart fridge market. Various industry leaders have also introduced various types of smart fridges across the global market, integrated with new technologies. For instance, in August 2024, Samsung, a global leader in the consumer electronics sector introduced its latest AI Double Door refrigerator in the Indian market. The latest refrigerator features advanced AI features and offers enhanced flexibility in modes. Similarly, in July 2024, LG in partnership with Chef Christina Tosi, launched a color-changing fridge in the US market. The MyColor refrigerator features advanced 29 cubic feed Smart InstaView and includes smart diagnostic tools.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-fridge-market By product type, the smart fridge market is segmented into side-by-side refrigerators, bottom freezer refrigerators, double-door refrigerators, and single-door refrigerators. Under the product type segment of the global smart fridge market, the double-door refrigerators category is estimated to attain a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. The double-door refrigerators are among the most common and widely used form of refrigerators across the globe. It offers enhanced cooling and longer preservative duration. It provides reduced carpet area of the fridge and higher internal capacity.The technology segment of the smart fridge market is categorized into RFID, WiFi, Bluetooth, and others. The Wi-Fi category in the technology segment of the smart fridge market is expected to grow at a significant rate. WiFi is s type of networking technology, that uses radio waves to offer seamless and high-speed internet connectivity. In the smart fridge, the integration of WiFi offers helps to offer efficient and enhanced internet and inter-device connectivity compared to other technologies.Based on geography, the North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the smart fridge market. The North American region is among the biggest global consumer electronic markets , which offers increasing demand for smart technologies, like smart televisions, smart fridges, and home automation devices among others. The region is also home to some of the biggest consumer electronics manufacturers, like Whirlpool and GE Appliances (Haier), which integrate new and state-of-the-art technologies, like AI and IoT services into the consumer electronics market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the smart fridge market that have been covered are Haier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics, SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Midea Group.The market analytics report segments the smart fridge market as follows:• By Product Typeo Side-by-side refrigeratorso Bottom freezer refrigeratorso Double-door refrigeratorso Single-door refrigerators• By Technologyo RFIDo WiFio Bluetootho Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• Thailand• Australia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Haier Inc.• Hitachi, Ltd.• LG Electronics• SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd.• Whirlpool Corporation• Siemens AG• General Electric Company• Panasonic Holdings Corporation• Midea GroupExplore More Reports:• Smart Appliance Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-appliances-market • Smart Machines Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-machines-market • Global Kitchen Appliances Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-kitchen-appliances-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.