Creatio Collaborates with Mobileforce to Offer its Customers a New No-Code CPQ Solution on the Creatio Marketplace

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, partners with Mobileforce , the leading enterprise no-code Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM) and CPQ provider, to offer its customers a quote-to-cash solution to further optimize sales efficiency and ROI.Based in Silicon Valley, Mobileforce’s no-code enterprise CPQ allows customers to simplify quoting, close sales, automate workflows and approvals, and integrate services in one unified, automated platform. The Mobileforce CPQ is now available in Creatio’s Marketplace and can be deployed – and procured – seamlessly through Creatio."We are excited to announce our partnership with Creatio, unifying two no-code leaders in our complementary segments,” said Jagadish Bandhole, CEO and co-founder of Mobileforce. “By combining Creatio’s no-code CRM platform with Mobileforce’s no-code quote-to-cash-to-service platform, joint customers will benefit from our seamlessly integrated, fully composable solution. This represents a milestone in delivering maximum flexibility in go-to-market workflow automation for customers – especially those facing changing or complex needs with their pricing or product offerings.”Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Our partnership with Mobileforce reflects Creatio’s commitment to empowering organizations with agile, no-code solutions to drive sales and operational excellence,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “By combining Mobileforce’s enterprise no-code CPQ with Creatio’s AI-native no-code platform, we’re enabling customers to streamline their quote-to-cash processes, enhance ROI, and achieve greater flexibility in managing complex workflows directly in Creatio.”About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About MobileforceMobileforce is the leading enterprise no-code RLM (Revenue Lifecycle Management) platform provider. The intelligent CPQ company delivers industry-leading quote-to-cash-to-service solutions that are radically easy to set up. Customers rely on Mobileforce to simplify complex quoting, configuration, and sales and service processes in one unified, intelligent mobile-enabled platform. The company’s solution integrates seamlessly into CRM, ERP, and other data-driven platforms, including proprietary and legacy applications. Mobileforce specializes in helping mid-to-large companies with complex CPQ needs.For more information, visit mobileforcesoftware.com.

