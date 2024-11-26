Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau offers special promotion to celebrate Macao’s return to the Motherland launching simultaneously the book The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine

MACAU, November 26 - The Online Book Shop, launched by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), has been well received by local and overseas readers since its establishment. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and in appreciation of readers’ support, the Online Book Shop will launch special offers from 1 to 31 December. Readers may enjoy a 20% discount on all books on the website, as well as 50% and 10% discount on back issues and recent issues of the Review of Culture, respectively. In addition, readers may receive an exquisite gift from The House of Macao Literature on any book purchase on the Online Book Shop (by each transaction) during the abovementioned period. The gifts are available while stocks last.

Several new books have been launched on the Online Book Shop recently, including The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage, Catalogue of Art Macao - Macao International Art Biennale 2023 and Yun Shouping - Paintings and Caltigraphy from the Palace Museum and the Shanghai Museum Symposium Proceedings. In order to promote and disseminate Macanese gastronomy, an item of local intangible cultural heritage, IC published the book The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage by Annabel Jackson, aiming to make more readers aware of the current status of Macanese gastronomy and its influence and history of dissemination throughout Asia.

IC offers books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. IC is committed to providing convenient and efficient services for readers to select and purchase publications. Local readers can choose to pick up their books in person at the IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane), while other addressees outside Macao can request the delivery of publications through EMS of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations. IC’s Online Book Shop will launch special offers periodically.

For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop or email IC at bookshop@icm.gov.mo.