CCC, Valcom supply battlefield antennas to U.S. DLA Land and Maritime

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce it was awarded a United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) contract to supply the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime Columbus with Tactical/Manpack Near Vertical Incidence Skywave (NVIS) antennas manufactured by Valcom Manufacturing. DLA Land and Maritime, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is tasked with providing land-based and maritime weapons systems to the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

Valcom’s Tactical/Manpack NVIS antenna is specifically designed to optimize communication in conditions where traditional line-of-sight radios might fail. It ensures short-range communication by bouncing radio waves off the ionosphere, making it ideal for terrain-challenging environments. Its portable and rugged design are suitable for military operations that require reliability in challenging weather conditions, making the Tactical/Manpack NVIS antenna is an effective tool for maintaining uninterrupted communication in tactical scenarios.

Based in Guelph, Ontario, Valcom Manufacturing specializes in the design and manufacturing of antennas. It also offers custom fabrication and assembly of Power Conditioners and Remote Electronic Data Collection Platforms, as well as services for Repair and Overhaul of Land Tactical Communications Equipment. The company serves a diverse client base across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

CCC is U.S. DoD’s designated contracting authority for purchases from Canada over $250,000 USD. Through the free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables Canadian businesses like Valcom to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions and facilitates U.S. DoD buying commands to procure from Canada.

About DLA Land and Maritime

DLA Land and Maritime spends over $3 billion annually to support the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. This includes procurement of high-demand components for military vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and weapon systems. Its companion agency, DLA Research & Development, also invests in new technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and automation technologies that streamline supply chain operations and improve efficiency in inventory management and distribution.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

