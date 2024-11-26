Minister Dion George: Launch of South African Pavillion at UNFCCC COP29

Programme director

National Assembly House Chair, Honourable Frolick

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Honourable Gantso

Honourable members of parliament

Executive Director of the Presidential Climate Commission, Dr Crispian Olver

CEO of the National Business Initiative, Ms Shameela Soobramoney

All CEOs present

General manager of Global Markets at Brand SA, Mr Jimmy Ranamane

South African delegates

Our esteemed guests

Members of the media

Ladies and gentlemen

I wish to convey our warm South African greetings on behalf of the government and people of South Africa to everyone present here at the launch of the South Africa Pavilion in Baku, Azerbaijan.

COP29 marks seven years of the partnership between government and business in hosting the South Africa Pavilion. This pavilion showcases the mutually beneficial relationship that exists between government and the National Business Initiative (NBI) in the fight against climate change. The South Africa Pavilion is a vibrant space for key climate discussions which mirrors the daily thematic topics of the COP.

This conference, dubbed the finance COP, presents one of the final opportunities for countries to signal their intentions for new and enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of the 2025 deadline for the second NDC cycle. These plans will determine whether we collectively fulfil the ambitions set out in the Paris Agreement.

Science has confirmed that climate change is a global existential crisis confronting humankind. Recently, President Ramaphosa signed the highly anticipated Climate Change Bill into law. This expansive piece of legislation is designed to define, manage, monitor, and implement South Africa’s response to climate change. It positions South Africa as playing a defining role in Africa’s response to this global situation.

COP29 presents an opportunity to advocate for an innovative and improved financial frameworks that can mobilise substantial resources more efficiently. Such a model must ensure predictable, accessible, and adequate funding, and address the shortcomings of existing systems and empowering countries like South Africa to implement ambitious climate actions.

Our highly competent team of negotiators has been working around the clock during the technical negotiations. This week marks the beginning of the Ministerial High Level Segment of COP29 where issues are brought to the political process to facilitate outcomes.

I am co-chairing discussions on mitigation together with my Norwegian counterpart as part of the ministerial pair and in our consultations, we will be engaging with parties and all negotiating groups to conduct informal consultations on concrete issues related to overcoming barriers and complexities in implementing countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions as well as the necessary means of implementation to achieve the 1.5 degree goal and net-zero decarbonization in 2050.

The SA delegation to COP29 is representative of government, parliament, business, civil society, youth, NGOs and organised labour.

As we officially launch the South Africa Pavilion, let it be a symbol of hope, collaborative efforts and determination. Let it inspire bold action and reinforce our shared commitment to achieving a just, equitable, and sustainable future. Together, we can overcome the complexities, seize the opportunities, and ensure that climate action benefits all.

Ladies and gentlemen, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil will officially handover the G20 Presidency to South Africa.

Through the G20, South Africa will continue to contribute to global efforts in tackling climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. We encourage continued collaborations with business and all sectors of society during South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

One of our key priorities in the 7th administration is the ‘Kruger-Kirstenbosch-iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy’ or ‘KISS’ in short.

This initiative is focused on the continual development of each of these iconic sites — amongst all their contemporaries — into world-class destinations that set new standards for conservation, education, and sustainable tourism. G20 is a unique opportunity to showcase these world-class sites on the global stage.

In conclusion, allow me to thank the National Business Initiative, all our sponsors and team forestry, fisheries and the environment led by our Chief Negotiator Mr Maesela Kekana for the mountain of work they have done to put together a vibrant and robust COP29 SA Pavilion programme.

Let’s give them a big round of applause.

Ladies and gentlemen, the South Africa Pavilion is officially open.

Thank you for your presence and continued support. I look forward to engaging with you throughout this journey.