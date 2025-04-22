MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela calls for caution on the roads ahead of Easter weekend

Plans by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport are underway to reduce the high number of accidents and fatalities on the roads, as the Easter holidays traffic expected to increase over the weekend.

Over 80% of road fatalities are caused by environmental variables such road conditions, pedestrian activities, vehicle issues, and driver behaviour. These elements are the main determinants of road safety in South Africa.

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, launched the Provincial Easter Road Safety Campaign under the theme “E Thoma Ka Wena” literally meaning “It starts with you” along the N12 Provincial Highway in Slovo Park, City of Johannesburg.

The flagship campaign focused on sharing with the public preventable ways that could be practiced avoiding distractions that leads to fatalities on our roads. The Department has taken a comprehensive and integrated approach, including community engagement, public education, infrastructure development, including enforcement to influence behaviour.

MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised the value of traffic law enforcement, calling on law enforcement authorities, while combating crime, to keep in mind that our roads also require monitoring to catch any behaviour that violates the traffic laws.

Moreover, MEC Diale-Tlabela urged community engagement, encouraging citizens to play an active role in promoting road safety awareness.

She encouraged the law enforcement agencies to continue doing the work throughout the Easter period and to arrest people walking on the freeways. This, she argued, would help ensure the safety of both pedestrians and drivers. By taking proactive measures, the agency could prevent potential accidents and maintain public order.

In line with the theme, the MEC called on all road users to take responsibility and do it for everyone in South Africa, highlighting the importance of Gauteng in the space of road safety, which has huge impact in the entire country’s road incidents outlook.

The awareness campaign will go a long way towards changing drivers’ behaviour by practicing safe, cautious driving and through observing laws to ensure safety of all road users.

