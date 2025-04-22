Minister John Steenhuisen: Soy Celebration Day

Mr Russell du Preez (CIO Russellstone Group and organiser), esteemed delegates, industry leaders, farmers, researchers, and colleagues,

Good Afternoon

It is a privilege to join you today at the Soy Symposium - a platform that speaks not only to one of the most dynamic, and perhaps still under-appreciated, crops in our agricultural economy, but to the broader challenges and possibilities that define the future of South African farming.

I want to start by saying something that may seem obvious to everyone in this room, but perhaps not to those outside it: soya is no longer a side-line crop in South Africa. It’s no longer something we grow “just in case.” Soya is central. It’s strategic. And it’s time we treated it that way, in how we plan, how we invest, and how we regulate.

We gather at a time of profound transition. South African agriculture is navigating climate uncertainty, volatile input costs, global market pressures, and at the same time, remarkable scientific innovation, and private-sector resilience. In many ways, the story of soya captures that tension perfectly.

Let’s zoom out for a moment.

In the 2024 soybean crop year, global soybean production saw a significant increase, with Brazil producing a record crop and a 6% increase compared to the previous season while global soybean production is estimated to increase by 5,99% in the 2024-25 season, largely bought on by increases in Brazil, according to Grain SA. Globally, the demand for plant-based protein, animal feed, and biofuels is rising steadily. Climate concerns are also reshaping how countries think about agricultural emissions and water use. Health-conscious consumers are shifting their habits. And everywhere, governments are under pressure to feed growing populations affordably, sustainably, and with fewer inputs.

In that context, soya isn’t just a crop. It’s an opportunity. And here in South Africa, it’s an opportunity we’re well-positioned to seize.

We have the technical expertise. We have world-class commercial producers. We have research institutions producing outstanding work in seed genetics, plant pathology, and soil optimisation. And increasingly, we have a base of emerging and smallholder farmers looking to enter this market.

In 2024, we planted over a million hectares of soya. That’s not a coincidence, but rather momentum.

Soya represents:

A lower water footprint than traditional protein crops

A critical component of food security and affordability

A real export growth opportunity, particularly into sub-Saharan Africa and Asia

And a powerful case study in conservation agriculture

But - and there is a “but” - we face constraints and many of them systemic.

First, we have a logistics system that is simply not keeping up. Delays at ports, inefficiencies in rail, and poor rural road networks are choking our ability to get products to market, both domestically and abroad. No matter how good your yield is, if you can’t move it reliably or affordably, that yield becomes a burden instead of a profit.

Second, we have regulatory processes that are far too slow. Seed approval backlogs, unclear policies around biotechnology, and a general culture of bureaucracy rather than innovation is costing us competitiveness. Other countries are moving faster, and they are eating into our potential export markets.

Third, we have a deep equity challenge. The soya industry, like much of commercial agriculture, is still dominated by a relatively small group of large producers. We must broaden access - not for political reasons, but for economic ones. Because our growth potential depends on new entrants. We need more black farmers. More women. More youth because diversity is a growth strategy.

As Minister of Agriculture, I want to be very clear: our job is not to farm, it’s to get out of the way, remove red tape, and enable those who do.

And, crucially, we must professionalise and digitise extension services. Without technical support on the ground, yield potential in communal and emerging farming areas will not be realised.

South Africa’s agricultural sector can be globally competitive. It already is, in many ways. However, we will continue to advocate for a level playing field in global trade which is critical for developing economies. We must ensure that South African soya is branded, backed, and traded as a premium African product. That means better trade diplomacy. It means understanding market preferences. It means being present in AfCFTA forums, in BRICS meetings, and at WTO tables, not as spectators, but as serious players. Expansion of markets will stimulate the demand for South African products and this demand will, in turn, drive economic growth and job creation across the sector.

We are not the only country investing in soya. Zambia, Mozambique, and even Malawi is rapidly expanding production. Brazil is miles ahead and will be by far the main beneficiary of the US/China trade war, as the biggest supplier that can replace U.S. soybeans to China. But other countries, including Argentina and Paraguay, could also benefit. At the same time, the EU is looking to Africa for sustainable protein sources. At last month’s European Union - South Africa Summit in Cape Town, we signed a trade and investment package worth around R90 billion. This package will support the export of more SA-made products into the EU. This is a market that is shifting fast, and we need to adapt quickly to seize the opportunities that are available.

Soya, in many ways, is a symbol of where agriculture is going. It’s water efficient. It’s climate resilient. It fits into regenerative systems. Research has shown that introducing soy into rotation with maize is a method to diversify and increase nutritionally dense diets, and improve soil fertility, while enhancing crop productivity and generating more income for farmers. It represents the kind of farming that will survive, and thrive, in a world that’s changing fast.

But to get there, we need alignment. Between farmers and government. Between researchers and commercial players. Between funders and communities. One of my key priority areas is closer collaboration with commodity bodies to share experience and knowledge and ensure an open communication channel that will allow the Agriculture Department to be more attuned to what assistance and support these bodies require to improve the commodity value chains.

And that, perhaps, is the greatest value of gatherings like this one. They remind us that no single player can shift the system alone. But together - when the right partnerships are in place - we can turn potential into productivity, and productivity into prosperity.

I want to close with a simple message: You have a partner in government.

Not one with all the answers. But one committed to creating the conditions for growth. One committed to listening, to learning, and to ensuring that agriculture becomes a cornerstone of inclusive economic development.

Soya is not just a commodity. It is a catalyst - for innovation, for inclusion, and for the next chapter of South African agriculture.

Thank you.

