Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,987 in the last 365 days.

Ms Steve Letsike participates in debate on the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in NCOP, 26 Nov

Ms. Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, will participate in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debate on the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children,”.

This debate follows, a day after tthe official launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign on 25 November 2024, emphasizing the national commitment to eradicate gender-based violence. Hon. Letsike will outline government interventions, legislative progress, and the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering safer, inclusive communities for all.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, 26 November 2024
Time: 14:00
Venue: NCOP Chambers, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

The debate will be streamed live on Parliament TV - DStv Channel 408, and Parliament’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ms Steve Letsike participates in debate on the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in NCOP, 26 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more