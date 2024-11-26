Ms Steve Letsike participates in debate on the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in NCOP, 26 Nov

Ms. Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, will participate in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debate on the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children,”.

This debate follows, a day after tthe official launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign on 25 November 2024, emphasizing the national commitment to eradicate gender-based violence. Hon. Letsike will outline government interventions, legislative progress, and the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering safer, inclusive communities for all.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chambers, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

The debate will be streamed live on Parliament TV - DStv Channel 408, and Parliament’s YouTube and Facebook channels.