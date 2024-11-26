PHILIPPINES, November 26 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Senator Villar Champions Wetland Conservation at 10th Asian Wetlands Symposium Senator Cynthia A. Villar delivered a powerful message on the essential role of wetlands in addressing global environmental challenges at the 10th Asian Wetlands Symposium, held on November 25, 2024, at the Villar Hall in Las Piñas City. The event, which was attended by delegates from the Society for the Conservation of the Philippine Wetlands (SCPW), the Ramsar Regional Center - East Asia (RRC-EA), and the Ramsar Center Japan (RCJ), focused on the theme "Wetland-based Solutions." In her welcome remarks, Senator Villar, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, and Climate Change, emphasized the critical importance of wetlands as the Earth's most productive ecosystems. She highlighted their vital role in biodiversity conservation, climate mitigation and adaptation, water regulation, and disaster risk reduction. "As advocates, we are called to raise public awareness, develop innovative solutions, and implement policies that will ensure wetlands are protected, restored, and sustainably managed for generations to come," Senator Villar said. Villar, a staunch environmental advocate, also used the occasion to spotlight her efforts in advancing legislation aimed at wetland conservation. She discussed her sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 124, or the National Wetlands Conservation Bill, which seeks to institutionalize wetland protection and wise use across all levels of government. The bill aims to strengthen policies, raise public awareness, and ensure the sustainability of wetlands, which she referred to as the "cradle of biodiversity." "We aim to protect not just the eight Ramsar-designated wetlands in the Philippines but also the 314 inland wetlands and 2,487 river systems identified in the 2016 Atlas of Philippine Inland Wetlands and Classified Caves," she explained. Villar also expressed concern over ongoing threats to the country's wetland areas, particularly the proposed P103.8-billion reclamation project that threatens to irreparably damage the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park. The project, she warned, would disrupt the natural flow of water in six rivers—the Parañaque, Las Piñas, Zapote, Molino, Bacoor, and Imus Rivers—resulting in disastrous flooding. Senator Villar projected that, combined with the effects of climate change, floodwaters in the region could reach heights of 6 to 8 meters, affecting over two million people in the cities of Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Bacoor. To address these threats, Villar introduced Senate Bill No. 1536, which seeks to expand the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park by up to three kilometers seaward, providing additional protection for the wetland and its surrounding areas. "Wetlands are not only nature's sanctuaries of life but also our partners in building a sustainable and resilient future," said Villar, reiterating her commitment to conserving this irreplaceable natural treasure. "For the health of our planet and for the welfare of generations to come, we remain committed to our fight to protect these vital ecosystems." In closing, Senator Villar reminded the symposium's delegates of the collective responsibility to protect and restore wetlands. "As a wise environmentalist once said, 'When we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves,'" she concluded, urging everyone to play their part in safeguarding the environment for future generations. The 10th Asian Wetlands Symposium served as a timely reminder of the critical need to preserve wetlands in the face of rising environmental challenges, with Senator Villar leading the charge for meaningful legislative action to secure their future. Senator Villar isinusulong ang pag-kampeon at pangangalaga sa mga Wetland sa ginanap na 10th Asian Wetlands Symposium Muling isinulong ni Senadora Cynthia A. Villar ang mahalagang papel ng wetlands sa pagtugon sa mga hamong pangkapaligiran sa ginanap na 10th Asian Wetlands Symposium, noong Nobyembre 25, 2024, sa Villar Hall sa Las Piñas City. Ang nasabing okasyon na dinaluhan ng mga delegado mula sa Society for the Conservation of the Philippine Wetlands (SCPW), Ramsar Regional Center - East Asia (RRC-EA), at Ramsar Center Japan (RCJ), ay nakatuon sa temang "Wetland-based Solutions." Sa kanyang welcome remarks, binigyaang diin ni Senator Villar, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, and Climate Change, ang kritikal na kahalagahan ng mga wetlands bilang parte ng pinaka-produktibong ecosystem ng mundo. Sinabi niya ang kontribusyon ng mga wetland sa pangangalaga ng biodiversity, sa climate mitigation and adaptation, water regulation, at and disaster risk reduction "As advocates, we are called to raise public awareness, develop innovative solutions, and implement policies that will ensure wetlands are protected, restored, and sustainably managed for generations to come," ayoin kay Senadora Villar. Bilang silang kampeon sa pagtataguyod ng kalikasan, ibinida din ni Villar, ang kanyang adbokasiya sa pagsulong ng batas na naglalayong mapangalagaan ang mga Wetland sa Pilipinas. Isa sa mga batas na isinusulong niya ay ang Senate Bill No.124, o ang National Wetlands Conservation Bill, na naglalayong pagtibayin ang proteksyon ng wetland. Layunin din ng panukalang batas na palakasin ang mga patakaran, itaas ang kamalayan ng publiko, at tiyakin ang pagpapanatili ng mga sustainability ng mga wetlands, na tinukoy niya bilang "cradle of biodiversity." "We aim to protect not just the eight Ramsar-designated wetlands in the Philippines but also the 314 inland wetlands and 2,487 river systems identified in the 2016 Atlas of Philippine Inland Wetlands and Classified Caves," kanyang ipinaliwanag. Muling binanggit ni Villar ang kanyang pagkadismaya at pagkabahala sa mga proyektong nagbabanta at sisira sa sa mga wetland sa bansa, isa rito ang P103.8 bilyong proyektong reklamasyon na tinatayang makapipinsala sa Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park. Nagbabala ang Senadora, na ang reklamasyon ay siyang sisira sa likas na daloy ng tubig sa anim na ilog—ang Parañaque, Las Piñas, Zapote, Molino, Bacoor, at Imus River—na ayon sa pag-aaral ay magreresulta sa mapaminsalang baha. Dagdag pa ng Senador Villar na, pag-ito ay sinabayan ng ating problema sa pababago ng klima, ang tubig baha sa mga kalapit na lugar ay maaaring umabot sa taas na anim hanggang wala metro, at tinatayang makakaapekto sa mahigit dalawang milyong tao sa mga lungsod ng Las Piñas, Parañaque, at Bacoor. Upang matugunan ang mga bantang ito, inihain ng Senadora Villar ang Senate Bill No.1536, na naglalayong palawakin ang Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park sa pamamagitan ng hanggang tatlong kilometrong papuntang karagayan, ito ay magbibigay ng karagdagang proteksyon para sa wetland at mga karatig lugar nito. "Wetlands are not only nature's sanctuaries of life but also our partners in building a sustainable and resilient future," ani Villar, na tapat sa kanyang pangako na pag -iingatan ang wetland dahil ito ay isang likas na yaman ng mundo na hindi mapapalitan. "For the health of our planet and for the welfare of generations to come, we remain committed to our fight to protect these vital ecosystem,"dagdag pa niya. Sa huli, muling pina-alalahanan ni Senador Villar ang mga delagado sa kanilang kolektibong responsibilidad na protektahan at ibalik ang sigla sa kanikanilang mga wetlands. "As a wise environmentalist once said, 'When we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves,'pagtatapos niya habang hinikayat ang lahat na gampanan ang kanilang bahagi sa pangangalaga sa kapaligiran para sa mga susunod na henerasyon. Ang Ikasampung Asian Wetlands Symposium ay napapanahong paalala sa pangangailangang pangalagaan ang mga sa kabila ng reklamasyon at mga hamong pangkapaligiran, patuloy na pinangunahan ni Senador Villar, bilang bagong boses para sa makabuluhang aksyong at adbokasiya upang masiguro ang kanilang kinabukasan.

