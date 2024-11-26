Global Contract Textile Market Set For 7.0% Growth, Reaching $7.37 Billion By 2028

Contract Textile Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The contract textile market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The contract textile market has seen strong growth in recent years and is projected to grow from $5.26 billion in 2023 to $5.62 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. Factors propelling this growth include increased commercial construction and renovation, increased hospitality and tourism industry, increased focus on interior design trends, durability and performance standards, as well as environmental sustainability.

What Is Expected Of The Contract Textile Market Size And Growth Rate?

The projected growth of the contract textile market size is anticipated in the coming years, with an increase to $7.37 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This substantial growth can be attributed to increasing uses of sustainable and eco-friendly textiles, integration of technology, digital fabric printing, and concerns related to health and safety. Trends for the forecast period include an integration of technology into textiles, adaptations in workplace design, smart textiles, digital fabric printing, and the introduction of eco-friendly textiles.

Which Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Contract Textile Market?

The surge in online shopping has significantly contributed to the growth of the contract textile market. Online shopping, a form of electronic commerce, allows buyers and sellers to transact directly over the internet using a web browser or mobile app. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift from offline shopping to online shopping because of movement restrictions. This has resulted in heightened awareness about various textile types, including contract textiles. The rise in online shopping is expected to continue boosting the contract textile market growth.

Major industry players in the contract textile market include Agua Fabrics, Beaulieu International Group, Camira Fabrics Ltd., DELIUS GmbH & Co. KG., Panaz, Sunbury Design, Maharam Fabric Corporation, Paramount Textile Mills P Ltd, CTL LEATHER, C.F. STINSON LLC, ARC-COM, ARCHITEX, Haworth Inc., Kimball International, Teknion, HNI Corporation, KI Krueger International, Fil Doux Textiles, Anzea Textiles, Designtex, Carnegie Fabrics, Ultrafabrics LLC, Burch Fabrics Group, Kravet Inc., Duralee, Mayer Fabrics, Knoll Textiles, Guilford of Maine, and Momentum Group.

What Are The Latest Trends In The Contract Textile Sector?

Product innovations stand as a key trend in the contract textile market. Innovations such as Celliant Fiber are gaining momentum. These patented infrared fiber technologies help enhance cellular oxygenation and local circulation, hence contributing positively to performance, recovery, and sleep. In October 2021, The Crypton Companies partnered with Hologenix LLC to develop Crypton CELLIANT, the very first woven upholstery fabric containing Celliant fiber.

How Is The Contract Textile Market Categorized?

The contract textile market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Type A, Type B, Type C

2 By End User: Office Spaces, Public Buildings, Healthcare, Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes HORECA

Insights On The Regional Coverage Of The Contract Textile Market:

Asia-Pacific had the largest share in the contract textile market in 2023. Other regions that the report covers include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

