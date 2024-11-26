UNSPOKEN SMILES and ULACIT Join Forces to Revolutionize Oral Health in Costa Rica

Groundbreaking Partnership Aims to Empower Communities, Train Future Leaders, and Align with Global Health Priorities.

“Together, we’re building a model of innovation, education, and community impact that will transform lives in Costa Rica and beyond.” —”
— Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President, Unspoken Smiles
SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic move, Unspoken Smiles, the leading global oral health organization in consultative status with the UN ECOSOC, has partnered with ULACIT, Central America’s #1 private university for 14 consecutive years. This transformative collaboration aims to reshape oral health education and care in Costa Rica, creating a sustainable impact for generations to come.

Through this partnership, the organizations will:
• Expand the Fellowship Program: Increasing participation from 6 to 40 students, equipping them with the tools to lead the future of oral health care.
• Align with WHO Global Health Priorities: Making oral health a universal right and a critical component of overall health.
• Support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Building sustainable, equitable health solutions that empower communities across Costa Rica.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during a special ceremony held at ULACIT, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership committed to advancing oral health, education, and global health priorities.

A special acknowledgment goes to Dr. Eva Cortes, Dean of ULACIT Dental School, for her visionary leadership in promoting academic excellence and community impact. “This partnership is a testament to what’s possible when education and action unite for the greater good,” said Dr. Cortes.

Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President of Unspoken Smiles, shared, “This collaboration underscores the power of partnerships to change lives. Together, we’re not just addressing oral health disparities—we’re empowering a new generation of leaders to create lasting, sustainable impact in Costa Rica and beyond.”

This partnership sets a new precedent for integrating education, community impact, and health innovation, providing a model for how institutions can align with global initiatives such as the WHO’s Global Oral Health Action Plan and the UN SDGs.

About Unspoken Smiles:
Unspoken Smiles is a leading social enterprise dedicated to improving oral health in underserved communities across the Americas. With consultative status at the UN ECOSOC, the organization focuses on prevention, education, and empowering local leaders to create sustainable change.

About ULACIT:
ULACIT is Central America’s top private university for 14 years, known for its academic excellence, innovation, and commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Carla Priscilla Silva, Head of Marketing
Unspoken Smiles
carla@unspokensmiles.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

Official MOU signing ceremony

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNSPOKEN SMILES and ULACIT Join Forces to Revolutionize Oral Health in Costa Rica

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Carla Priscilla Silva, Head of Marketing
Unspoken Smiles carla@unspokensmiles.org
Company/Organization
UNSPOKEN SMILES
26 Broadway, Fl 8
New York, New York, 10004
United States
+1 917-400-6730
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Unspoken Smiles is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting oral health and providing compassionate preventative dental care to underserved communities around the Americas. Through partnerships, education, and sustainable initiatives, Unspoken Smiles strives to create confident smiles and improve overall oral health outcomes everyday, and everywhere.

http://www.unspokensmiles.org/

More From This Author
UNSPOKEN SMILES and ULACIT Join Forces to Revolutionize Oral Health in Costa Rica
International Association of Dental Students (IADS) Partners with Unspoken Smiles to Extend Global Oral Health Outreach
Grupo de pasantes de Unspoken Smiles trabajará por mejorar las disparidades en salud oral en Costa Rica
View All Stories From This Author