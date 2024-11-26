Dealscribe develops powerful tool to find language across all CLO documents

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe has launched a new function “Search Dealscribe” which, for the first time, allows users to find any clause across more than 3,000 collateralized loan obligation (CLO) governing documents. Based on a unique database of more than 21 million text segments, the smart algorithm can identify all deals where a particular phrase is used in an indenture or offering circular, allowing investors to locate market-sensitive clauses instantly.This technology is closely integrated into Dealscribe’s manually curated schema of 350+ topics, whose standardized question-and-answer format allows comparison across deals to identify market standards, quantify trends and spot outliers.While pdf search is typically limited to one document, the new search instantly extracts results from Dealscribe’s entire library of documents. This library, which is available to all market professionals, comprises more than 85% of broadly syndicated CLOs and 50% of middle market deals.“I am blown away by what the team has created,” says Hiram Hamilton, a CLO investor and director of Dealscribe. “I love the fact that you can quickly scroll through so many results and see the language in context. This kind of intelligent search will be super useful to CLO investors, structurers and those drafting the documents.”Founded in 2020, Dealscribe is a technology-driven research firm based in London and New York. It provides independent analysis on CLO indentures and prospectuses, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare normalized deal terms across thousands of deals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.