Supporting farmers affected by drought in SA

Release date: 26/11/24

The State Government is investing $18 million to assist farming communities affected by drought across South Australia, as many primary producers experience their driest season on record.

The support package includes a range of measures including grants for on-farm drought resilience infrastructure, mental health and community support, and funding to enable donated fodder to reach more communities.

The package has been informed by drought round tables conducted across the state, and the SA Drought Advisory Group which includes representation from key primary industries as well as state, federal and local government.

Assistance measures include:

$5 million for On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Grants for rebates of up to 75% (to a maximum of $5,000 excluding GST) that assist with projects to manage drought conditions and strengthen drought preparedness.

$2 million to assist charities with freight costs to transport donated fodder to assist farmers with feeding livestock.

$1 million for additional health and wellbeing support through the Rural Financial Counselling Service and Family and Business Support Program.

$100,000 for grants of up to $5,000 for the ‘Connecting Communities Events Program’, for groups to host events that foster social connections and provide support during these challenging times.

$4.4 million budget commitment to provide Family and Business (FaB) Mentors and Rural Financial Counsellors, who provide free confidential and independent services that link people with the appropriate assistance.

$5.5 million funding provided to the State and Federal Government’s Future Drought Fund, which includes ongoing programs to help farmers with farm business resilience planning, climate tools and demonstrating more resilient farming practices.

For more information on drought support visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The impacts of drought and adverse conditions are being felt far and wide across South Australia’s farming communities.

Our investments include financial assistance for on-farm infrastructure and additional support for health and wellbeing services and initiatives which unite communities.

This significant package is also investing in farmers to drought proof their properties and grow their business resilience planning for a sustainable future.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Our farmers are feeding our state, the nation, and the world, but are facing incredibly challenging times right now with many experiencing their driest season on record.

I am regularly speaking with producers and industry groups to ensure the State Government is providing targeted, effective support and that is exactly what these measures provide.

The feedback from the Drought Advisory Group and regional drought roundtables has been very valuable in understanding the range of challenges being experienced and identifying priority areas for support, which have been included in this package.

Attributable to Robyn Verrall, Upper South East Livestock Farmer

The State Government’s significant investment to support the capacity of farmers is going to help many around the state be in the best position to get through this challenging season.

Bringing farmers and communities together during these difficult times is important, the additional mental health and wellness support provided through these community events and counselling will be highly valued.

Building resilience and strong planning for the future is vital for our industries, providing these resources and workshops will ensure longevity of our South Australian produce which is sold all around the world.