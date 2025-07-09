SA Wine Recovery Program to focus on domestic demand and leadership

Release date: 08/07/25

Increasing domestic demand for South Australian wine and developing leadership within SA’s grape and wine regional communities are the focus for the final two streams of the Australian Wine Recovery Program established last year by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments.

The SA Wine Recovery Program, representing a $2.5 million commitment, has been developed following recommendations from the National Viticulture and Wine Sector Working Group, established by Agricultural Ministers to support the wine industry following recent adverse events and market disruptions.

The three streams of the program are being managed by the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) which, along with the Wine Grape Council of South Australia, has been a strong partner with the State Government in its planning.

Stream one, which started in March, aims to find solutions for improved management of vineyard waste, including the growing stockpile of CCA treated timber posts at vineyards across the state.

Stream two aims to boost demand for South Australian wine. Australia’s domestic wine market is the largest single market for Australian wine. The east coast of Australia accounts for nearly 80% of domestic wine consumption, purchased through retail or increasingly online. Recognition, preference and demand for South Australian wine in the domestic market will be grown through a South Australian wine promotion.

Stream three will provide credentials to position the South Australian wine industry as the leading sustainable wine state in Australia, with our growers and winemakers being preferred business partners, both locally and around the world.

This stream will also focus on improving governance capability of regional producers and industry leaders and those from representative organisations to enable them to address the challenges facing the wine industry.

The program activities are the latest in a range of measures being implemented over the past 12 months by both the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments to assist grape growers and wine producers recover from adverse conditions.

Quotes

Attributable to Julie Collins

This investment by the Albanese Labor Government demonstrates its commitment to supporting the Australian grape and wine sector to address challenges and ensure the industry’s long-term sustainability.

The project is a great example of the partnership between the Commonwealth and South Australian Government, industry and growers to build local and international demand and capability.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The three streams of the Wine Recovery Program have been designed to have broad benefit across the wine industry, with these next streams focused on increasing national demand and continuing to boost the upskilling of our industry professionals.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting our wine and grape sector after a very difficult period of significant external challenges.

The Wine Recovery Program is delivering benefits for South Australia’s grape and wine industry and the regional communities that are integral to its success.

Attributable to SA Wine Industry Association CEO Inca Lee

This program represents a valuable investment by the State and Federal governments in our growers and winemakers at a time when the industry is working through significant adjustments and disruptions. It’s designed to support long-term success across South Australia’s wine regions.

Boosting domestic demand is important and this program supports targeted action to grow our presence at home while lifting our sustainability credentials and strengthening governance across the sector.

It’s a practical, forward-focused plan that will deliver benefits for the people and places behind South Australian wine.

Attributable to Winegrape Council SA CEO Lisa Bennier

We welcome the Wine Recovery Program and its clear focus on supporting South Australian grape growers, winemakers, and our regional communities. The three streams will help address some immediate challenges facing our industry, while also backing the people and places at its heart.

In South Australia we recognise the real strength in working together, and we value the genuine collaboration with the State Government and SAWIA to develop and deliver these positive outcomes.