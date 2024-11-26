Social Learning Platforms Market to Reach USD 216.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Social Learning Platforms Market

The market is experiencing growth due to surge in adoption of online learning, remote work and learning trends and technological advancements.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Social Learning Platforms Market by Type (Learning Management System (LMS), Learning Experience Platforms (LXP), Others), by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End User (Education, Corporate, Government, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".The social learning platforms market was valued at $110.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $216.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The global social learning platforms market is experiencing growth due to surge in adoption of online learning, remote work and learning trends and technological advancements. However, data privacy and security concerns hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, expansion into emerging markets offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the social learning platforms market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 280 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09903 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The learning management system segment held the largest market share in 2023.By type, the learning management system segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to its widespread adoption across various industries, such as education, corporate, healthcare, government, and retail. The LMS platforms is important for the training needs, including regulatory compliance, scalability, and customization, which is making it essential for organizations. Furthermore, the established market presence and ability to manage, track, and deliver learning content effectively contributed to the segment dominance in the market.Cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2023.By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. The organizations preferred cloud-based LMS for its ability to give remote access, simple upgrades, and lower infrastructure costs than on-premises alternatives. This distribution strategy supports current workforce dynamics by providing seamless access to learning resources from anywhere, which dominates the segment in the market.Large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to the enterprise substantial budgets, extensive employee bases, and the need for efficient, scalable training solutions. These enterprises leverage social learning platforms to foster collaboration, enhance skills, and streamline onboarding processes, driving adoption and investment in these technologies, which is driving the segment dominance in the marketThe education segment held the largest market share in 2023.By end user, the education segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the growing demand for online and collaborative learning tools among educational institutions and students. The shift towards remote and hybrid learning models, as well as the need for interactive platforms to facilitate knowledge sharing and skill development, have been key factors contributing to the dominance of the education segment in this market.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09903 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤North America to maintain its dominance by 2032North America leads the market share in 2023, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of e-learning solutions, and significant investments in educational technology. In addition, strong emphasis on continuous learning and professional development, coupled with the presence of major tech companies and startups, fosters innovation in social learning platform, thereby drives the region growth in social learning platforms market.𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.• Blackboard Inc.• SAP SE• IBM Corporation• D2L Corporation• Saba Software• Schoology, Inc.• Docebo Inc.• Absorb Software Inc.• Instructure, Inc.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09903 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭• In April 2024, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. launched Cornerstone Learning Fundamentals, an all-in-one learning solution for mid-sized organizations, offering pre-packaged LMS products, curated learning pathways, and an optimized, consumer-grade learner experience• In March 2024, Accenture launched Accenture LearnVantage, a technology learning and training services for its clients. The company will invest $1 billion in Accenture LearnVantage over three years and has agreed to acquire educational platform Udacity.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (280 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/social-learning-platforms-market/purchase-options The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global social learning platforms market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 