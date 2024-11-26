Lived values and modal choices in Sweden: an approximation to potential losses from the low-carbon transition in the transport sector

To meet the goals set in the Paris Agreement, the transport sector requires transformative changes, not only in terms of prevailing technologies but also with regards to reducing the need for fossil-based transport and increasing the share of public and active transport modes. Policies to enable this transformation are likely to have differentiated impacts on quality of life across society and have the potential to reproduce or deepen existing inequalities. When identifying potential losers from the low-carbon transition, it is important to consider a diverse set of loss categories, including social support networks and attachments a person has to particular people, material things, places and traditions. A key assumption here is that individuals’ perceptions of loss derive from their lived values, i.e., what they consider important in their life.

Through a mixed-method approach consisting of a literature review and a survey, this study explores modal choices for realizing activities central to quality of life in Sweden, with a particular focus on societal groups at disadvantage in the transport transition. This article provides new insights on potential losses associated with the low-carbon transition in the transport sector and its distribution across society and reflects on the implications for transitional assistance policy.