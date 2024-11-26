Number bib collection for the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao…

MACAU, November 26 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon” will take place on December 1 (Sunday). Participants can collect their number bib from tomorrow (November 27). In addition, the ‘2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ will be held on November 30 and December 1 for race participants, residents and tourists to experience the festive atmosphere of the event.

Number bib available for collection from 27 November

Participants can collect their number bib and information document on M/F of Broadway MacauTM between 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. from November 27 to 29, and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on November 30, by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf; the authorized person is required to present his/her identification document, the registration receipt with authorization signature and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Marathon Carnival to create festive atmosphere

The “2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival” will be held at Broadway Food Street of Broadway Macau™ on November 30 and December 1, featuring marathon-themed photo spots, classic games, Marathon-themed crossover products with cultural and creative brands as well as interactive performances. Race participants, residents and tourists are all welcome to join to experience the festive atmosphere of the event. Participants of on-site lucky draws also stand a chance to win prizes including electronics, hotel stays and dining offers. The opening ceremony of the Carnival will be held at 2 p.m. on November 30.

The popular “Most Creative Costume Award” will be held again this year. Participants of the 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon may take a photo with their costume and upload the photo via the Macao International mobile app to join this competition. To encourage participants to achieve great results, the ‘GEG Handover Cup’ will also be introduced in this edition’s event. Winners will be awarded prizes offered by GEG.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For moreinformation, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.