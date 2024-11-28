Keiji Nakazawa’s Sushi Sho to Open at the Upcoming Gora Kadan Fuji in 2025

JAPAN, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gora Kadan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Ryutaro Hashimoto) is proud to announce the opening of its second luxury accommodation, Gora Kadan Fuji, in the summer of 2025. This new property, located near the base of Mount Fuji in Oyama Town, Shizuoka Prefecture—a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site—will feature an exceptional sushi restaurant curated by Keiji Nakazawa, the renowned artisan behind Sushi Sho, a leader in Edo-style sushi.

Sushi Sho’s Global Legacy

Since its founding in 1989, Sushi Sho has redefined the Edo-style sushi experience, combining meticulous craftsmanship with creativity. Chef Nakazawa’s innovative technique of alternating aged sushi with appetizers offers a dynamic dining journey, has earned widespread acclaim both in Japan and internationally.

Expanding its influence, Sushi Sho debuted in New York in March 2024, where it marked a return to the traditional Okonomi style—a departure from the widely popular Omakase approach. Unlike the fixed, sequential format of Omakase, Okonomi allows diners to select their preferred dishes at their own pace, offering greater freedom and a more interactive experience. This shift reflects Chef Nakazawa’s belief that Okonomi, though more challenging for chefs due to the precision and adaptability required, better honors the essence of counter sushi by tailoring the experience to each guest’s preferences and pace.

Located on Fifth Avenue, Sushi Sho New York showcases a seasonal menu rooted in Edo-style sushi traditions, with highlights such as Kobujime Uni (kelp-cured sea urchin), expertly prepared Hikarimono (like mackerel and sardines), and classic Nigiri crafted to suit individual tastes. This flexible approach, paired with the restaurant’s warm, artistic interior, has established it as a standout in Manhattan’s competitive sushi scene.

By reintroducing the Okonomi style, Sushi Sho New York emphasizes Chef Nakazawa’s commitment to fostering a deeper connection between the sushi artisan and the guest, ensuring each visit is both personal and memorable. This philosophy continues to push the boundaries of Edo-style sushi on a global scale

Gora Kadan Fuji: Where Heritage Meets Moden Japanese Luxury

Set to open in July 2025, Gora Kadan Fuji is nestled in Oyama Town, Shizuoka Prefecture, near the base of Mount Fuji—a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site recognized as a sacred place and a source of artistic inspiration. This new facility will carry forward Gora Kadan’s traditional Japanese hospitality (wagokoro), combining luxury travel, wellness experiences, and Japan’s rich history and traditions to offer an unparalleled stay.

A Collaborative Milestone in Japanese Hospitality and Culinary Excellence

This partnership between Sushi Sho and Gora Kadan combines the mastery of Edo-style sushi with Gora Kadan’s storied reputation for exceptional service. Together, they aim to create a destination that celebrates Japanese culture while setting new standards for luxury hospitality.

The best hospitality and hot springs of Gora Kadan, paired with views of Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji and the Edo-style sushi of Sushi Sho, promise an experience of ultimate bliss. It’s a unique space that can only be found here. Along with all our staff, we eagerly look forward to welcoming guests with our guiding principles of “Heart, Technique, and Atmosphere,” ensuring their happiness. — Keiji Nakazawa, Chef, Sushi Sho

About Sushi Sho

Founded by Keiji Nakazawa in 1989, Sushi Sho is celebrated for its innovative sushi techniques and dedication to preserving Edo-style traditions. The restaurant’s signature approach alternates aged sushi with carefully curated appetizers, enhancing each ingredient's flavor. Chef Nakazawa’s innovative approach has extended sushi’s possibilities, pairing it with carefully curated sake selections to elevate the dining experience.

Chef Nakazawa has mentored numerous sushi chefs who have gone on to establish their own successful restaurants, creating a global network of Sushi Sho-inspired establishments. Sushi Sho’s international ventures, including locations in Waikiki, New York, and Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills, embody a commitment to sharing authentic Japanese culinary culture worldwide. Each location blends tradition with local flavors, offering a unique interpretation of Edo-style sushi that resonates globally.

About Gora Kadan

This traditional Japanese-style inn (ryokan) is nestled in the beautiful natural scenery of Hakone. Once the villa that served as a summer retreat for the imperial family (Kan'in-no-miya), it opened in 1948 as a ryokan under the name “Gora Kadan” and was operated by the imperial family. The inn’s modern architecture, set on roughly four acres of land, continuously reflects the beauty of the four seasons and offers a spacious atmosphere that blends seamlessly with the serenity of nature. In 1991, Gora Kadan became a member of the world-renowned luxury hotel and restaurant group Relais & Châteaux, after undergoing a rigorous selection process. In 2002, it was awarded the Welcome Trophy for providing a high level of customer satisfaction and exceptional service, selected from 469 member properties worldwide (at that time). In July 2024, the property was awarded the highest Michelin Key ranking of Three Keys, as a part of the first-ever selection of Michelin Key hotels in Asia.

About the Kan'in-no-miya Family

The Kan'in-no-miya family, one of the four princely houses established during the Edo period, was founded in 1710 by Prince Naohito, a son of Emperor Higashiyama. This family, with its prestigious lineage, produced Emperor Kōkaku, the great-great-grandfather of Emperor Meiji. Prince Kan'in-no-miya Kotohito, the 6th head of the family, studied in France in 1883 and graduated from the Cavalry School of Saumur and the Special Military School of Saint-Cyr, founded by Napoleon. After spending significant time in France, Prince Kotohito built a summer villa in Gora, Hakone, in 1930. His son, Prince Haruhito, renounced his imperial status in 1948. That same year, he converted the villa into a ryokan, which he named "Gora Kadan."

