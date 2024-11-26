Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI #4 Crash

VSP News Release-Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006119

TROOPER: Trooper Aaron Leonard                             

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2024 1819 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Shattuck Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel Hawley

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Acty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brett Schauer

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear end

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/25/2024 at 1819 hours VSP Derby responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of US Route 5 and Shattuck Hill Road in Derby. Vehicle 1, operated by Daniel Hawley, age 43 of Holland VT, was driving north on US Route 5 when it rear ended Vehicle 2, operated by Brett Schauer, age 29 of Albany VT, which was stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection. No injuries were reported and Vehicle 2 was driven from the scene. During the investigation, Hawley displayed several indicators of impairment. After completion of field sobriety testing, Daniel Hawley was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

 

After processing Hawley was lodged for lack of $2500 bail ordered by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court to answer to a charge of DUI #4 on 11/26/2024 at 1PM. VSP Derby was assisted on scene by Greniers Towing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at 1:00PM           

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division     

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

