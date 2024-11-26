Derby Barracks / DUI #4 Crash
VSP News Release-Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006119
TROOPER: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/25/2024 1819 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Shattuck Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel Hawley
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Acty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brett Schauer
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/25/2024 at 1819 hours VSP Derby responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of US Route 5 and Shattuck Hill Road in Derby. Vehicle 1, operated by Daniel Hawley, age 43 of Holland VT, was driving north on US Route 5 when it rear ended Vehicle 2, operated by Brett Schauer, age 29 of Albany VT, which was stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection. No injuries were reported and Vehicle 2 was driven from the scene. During the investigation, Hawley displayed several indicators of impairment. After completion of field sobriety testing, Daniel Hawley was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
After processing Hawley was lodged for lack of $2500 bail ordered by the Honorable Court, and a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court to answer to a charge of DUI #4 on 11/26/2024 at 1PM. VSP Derby was assisted on scene by Greniers Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at 1:00PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
