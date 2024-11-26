Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Leaving the scene of an Accident (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006083

TROOPER: Trooper Aaron Leonard                             

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/2024 2202

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dominion Ave, North Troy

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

 

VICTIM: Ann Phillips

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/24/2024 at approximately 2212 hours, VSP Derby received a report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway on Dominion Ave in North Troy, causing damage to a residents’ property before driving away from the scene. Fencing and an antique farm implement were damaged. The vehicle was described as an SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4, Ford Explorer, or Jeep, and is expected to have front end damage. A second vehicle described as a lighter colored car was reported to be following the first vehicle and witnessed it drive off the roadway. Both vehicles may have left the American Legion around 2200 hours.  

 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

