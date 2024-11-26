Derby Barracks / Leaving the scene of an Accident (Request for Information)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006083
TROOPER: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/24/2024 2202
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dominion Ave, North Troy
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Ann Phillips
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/24/2024 at approximately 2212 hours, VSP Derby received a report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway on Dominion Ave in North Troy, causing damage to a residents’ property before driving away from the scene. Fencing and an antique farm implement were damaged. The vehicle was described as an SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4, Ford Explorer, or Jeep, and is expected to have front end damage. A second vehicle described as a lighter colored car was reported to be following the first vehicle and witnessed it drive off the roadway. Both vehicles may have left the American Legion around 2200 hours.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.