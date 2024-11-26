Pendulum Studios LA Hosts Luxury Pop-Up & Network Mixer at Level Hotel

Advertise Yourself

PSLA’s Monthly Pop-Up Mixer Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs and Business Innovation”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA – Calling all entertainers, educators, entrepreneurs, influencers, and vendors! Pendulum Studios LA (PSLA) is proud to announce its monthly “Advertise Yourself Luxury Pop-Up & Network Mixer” at their stunning new location in the luxurious Level Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.This premier event offers attendees an exclusive opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art PSLA Studios. From the 19th-floor sky-rise suite with breathtaking city views to private cabanas by the Olympic-sized pool and jacuzzi, PSLA Studios provides a versatile and upscale space for TV, film, podcast production, and more.The event will feature live podcast shows, red-carpet interviews with luxury vendors and special guest talent, and performances celebrating women entrepreneurs. This month’s entertainment lineup includes female comedians and the soulful melodies of R&B singer-songwriter Ms. Sara Shine.In a special highlight, segments of the newly produced show “Advertise Yourself” will be filmed during the event. This episode, titled “Getting to the Bag,” will feature a dynamic panel of female business leaders, including:Ms. Angell Conwell – Two-time NAACP-nominated actress and producer.Ms. Shacola Thompson – Accomplished film producer and business professional.Ms. Dawn Osborne – Renowned grant-writing and fundraising specialist, who has successfully raised over $100 million in funding.Attendees can take advantage of a limited-time $500 commercial package to promote their businesses. Additionally, PSLA representatives will be on-site to provide consultations on social media, SEO marketing strategies, and plans to grow foot traffic for brick-and-mortar or online businesses.PSLA Studios is more than a media production company. It is a hub for inspiration and education, helping creatives and entrepreneurs bring their visions to life.For sponsorship opportunities, luxury vendor spots, or details on PSLA’s VIP experience, visit pendulumstudiosla.com.Event Details:Date: November 30, 2024Time: 2pmLocation: Pendulum Studios LA, 888 S Olive St, 19th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014About Pendulum Studios LAPendulum Studios LA is a media, production, distribution, and technology company committed to bringing visions to life in luxury. From pre-production to post-production, PSLA creates opportunities for creatives and businesses to thrive in the entertainment industry.

