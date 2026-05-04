A Historic Run and New Generation Steps Forward: Andre White Emerges as Youngest Black Candidate for LA County Sheriff

LA County Sheriff Candidate Vote June 2nd Vote for Change

Redefining Representation: Andre White’s Historic Run Highlights Inclusion, and a New Generation of Leadership

It’s time for change. It’s for a new leadership. It’s time to bridge the gap between the community and sheriff’s department.” — Andre White

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an interview with FOX 11 News , Andre White made history by announcing a generational shift in Los Angeles County leadership as he emerged as the youngest Black candidate ever to run for Los Angeles County Sheriff.Currently serving as a Gang Detective with Operation Safe Streets, White brings frontline law enforcement experience, real-world leadership, and a deep understanding of the challenges facing communities across Los Angeles County. His campaign represents a new generation of leadership focused on accountability, public safety, and meaningful partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.Raised in Compton, Andre’s journey is rooted in resilience, responsibility, and service. Raised by a strong single mother, he learned early that integrity isn’t optional and leadership means showing up, especially when it’s hard.Andre’s career spans custody, patrol, training, and gang intervention, giving him a 360-degree understanding of public safety from prevention to enforcement. As a husband, father, and man of faith, he’s driven by one mission: build safer communities, restore trust, and protect the next generation with accountability and heart.Before joining law enforcement, Andre served as an EMT with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and worked in the emergency room at Torrance Memorial Hospital, gaining firsthand experience responding to crisis and saving lives long before wearing a badge. He earned his Criminal Justice degree from East Los Angeles College and began his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2014.White has spent his career working directly to combat gang violence, reduce crime, and protect neighborhoods most impacted by public safety challenges. Through his work with Operation Safe Streets, he has developed a reputation for being both proactive and community-minded working not only to stop crime but to build trust.“Los Angeles County deserves leadership that understands the realities on the ground and is committed to protecting every community,” said White. “This campaign is about bringing fresh leadership, practical solutions, and a renewed commitment to public safety and community trust.”White’s candidacy also marks a historic moment for the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one of the largest sheriff’s departments in the United States. As the youngest Black candidate to ever seek the office, his campaign reflects a broader movement toward new voices and new leadership stepping forward to shape the future of public safety in Los Angeles County.Supporters say White’s experience as a working detective combined with his focus on modern policing strategies and community collaboration positions him as a candidate ready to lead in a rapidly evolving public safety landscape.Additional policy proposals, campaign events, and community engagement initiatives will be announced in the coming months as the campaign continues to grow across Los Angeles County.ANDRE WHITE CAMPAIGN GOALS1. Strengthen Community TrustBuild strong partnerships between law enforcement and residents through open communication, transparency, and consistent community engagement.2. Implement Internal ReformModernize departmental practices by improving training, leadership development, accountability measures, and officer wellness to better serve the public.3. Protect the Next GenerationPrioritize youth-focused prevention strategies, school and family partnerships, and proactive crime reduction to support long-term community stability.4. Enhance Public ProtectionAdvance effective, fair, and preventative law enforcement strategies that reduce violence and improve quality of life across Los Angeles County.5. Address Root Causes of CrimeSupport collaborative solutions that tackle homelessness, mental health challenges, and economic instability while maintaining strong public protection.Followers can stay connected with Andre White on Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, and Facebook at @andrewhite4sheriffFor more information and exclusive updates on Andre White 4 Sheriff, visit the official website at www.andrewhite4sheriff.com

Andre White Discusses Running for LA County Sheriff

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.