Barbara J. Stanton Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at African Goodwill Awards & Family Induction Ceremony

Achievement Award African Goodwill Awards Family Induction Ceremony

Legacy of Leadership: Barbara J. Stanton Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at African Goodwill Awards & Family Induction Ceremony

I am deeply honored and truly humbled by this recognition. My life’s work has always been rooted in service, uplifting communities and creating opportunities where they’ve historically been limited.” — Barbara J. Stanton

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Barbara J. Stanton, Executive Director of the Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc. (EECI), was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest distinction presented at the prestigious African Goodwill Awards & Family Induction Ceremony.The award was presented following a special announcement by Councilman Curren Price, 9th District, who attended the ceremony and recognized Stanton’s extraordinary leadership, legacy of service, and unwavering dedication to advancing knowledge, cultural appreciation, and collective progress.The elegant ceremony was held at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel and drew hundreds of distinguished guests, including community leaders, public officials, and cultural ambassadors. Among those in attendance were Assemblyman Mike Gipson, 65th District, who affectionately shared with the attendees, “Well, I’ve served all of us and in 8 months, and now, I am running for the Board of Equalization.”, We will all miss him. The renowned media personality Dominique DiPrima served as the event’s primary host.The event was officiated by His Royal Highness, Oba Oyeditan Olantee, the Onimeko of Imeko, further underscoring the occasion's global cultural significance and international prestige. Stanton, on point as usual, asked the King to “get ready, I am coming to Africa soon, please prepare”.Stanton was recognized for her transformative leadership and enduring commitment to empowering underserved communities through education, workforce development, and entrepreneurship. Under her direction, EECI has become a powerful force in creating pathways to economic opportunity while fostering unity across diverse populations. Barbara J. Stanton’s leadership represents the very essence of vision, service, and global impact. Her work continues to inspire deeper understanding, strengthen global connections, and foster a spirit of unity among all people. This recognition is both well-deserved and long overdue.Through her innovative programs and unwavering dedication, Stanton has submitted and been approved for the “Ozie B. Gonzaque Open Water Apprentice Program”, the first in California of its type. Her mission is to help cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. Her influence extends far beyond program outcomes, shaping lives, communities, and futures. In addition, Stanton has submitted 2 business apprentice programs; one for a “Business Owner” and the other for “The Executive Director” for a Nonprofit Agency.The African Goodwill Awards & Family Induction Ceremony proved to be an extraordinary and memorable evening, celebrating excellence, cultural heritage, and the enduring power of leadership rooted in purpose.ABOUT EECIEntrepreneur Educational Center Inc. (EECI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, training, and economic development opportunities to underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County. Through its comprehensive programs, EECI equips individuals with the tools, resources, and support necessary to start businesses, enter the workforce, and achieve long-term success.

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