Oita Prefecture Hosts Tourism Promotion Seminar in Los Angeles

~Introducing "Onsen Prefecture Oita" to the North American Market~

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oita Prefecture hosted a tourism promotion seminar at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , attracting approximately 60 attendees, including travel industry professionals, media representatives from North America, and officials from Oita Prefecture led by the Vice Governor. The event highlighted the unique appeal of Oita under its tourism brand, "Onsen Prefecture Oita."◆Distinguished Guests- Mr. Kenko Sone, Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles- Ms. Yuko Kaifu, President of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles- Ms. Yoko Tanaka, Executive Director, Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Los Angeles◆Seminar HighlightsShowcasing the Appeal of Hot SpringsAttendees were introduced to Oita’s renowned hot spring regions, including Beppu and Yufuin, underscoring its status as Japan’s top region for both hot spring sources and output volume.Culinary Delights Featuring Local IngredientsTo provide a taste of Oita's rich culinary culture, the seminar featured dishes prepared with the prefecture's local ingredients, including:-A refreshing drink made with Oita-grown kabosu citrus-Grilled Oita shiitake mushrooms with grated daikon and ponzu sauce-Oita Wagyu steak-Sashimi of Oita-produced yellowtail (buri)-Two premium Japanese sake selections from OitaNetworking SessionThe latter part of the seminar included a networking session, offering travel industry professionals the opportunity to connect and exchange insights. This engagement helped deepen their understanding of Oita Prefecture's distinctive tourism resources and its potential as a premier destination for outbound travelers.◆Participant Feedback"I now truly want to visit Oita, a place where hot springs, gourmet cuisine, and nature coexist.""It was a rare opportunity to discover attractions beyond Tokyo and Osaka."◆Expanding Tourism Promotion in North AmericaIn addition to the Los Angeles seminar, Oita Prefecture is actively working to expand its recognition in the North American market through various promotional activities.Earlier that week, Oita Prefecture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sonoma County Tourism in Sonoma County, California. The MOU outlines a collaboration on sustainable tourism development through activities such as personnel exchanges, research, and the promotion of tourism resources.Two days earlier, Oita also hosted a reception in San Francisco. The event featured dishes prepared with Oita’s local ingredients and a PR booth showcasing the prefecture’s offerings, effectively sharing Oita's charm with local stakeholders. Through these initiatives, Oita Prefecture aims to enhance its presence as a tourist destination in the North American market and generate new demand for outbound travel to Japan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.