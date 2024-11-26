PHILIPPINES, November 26 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Jinggoy proposes disaster food banks for every province, city TO speed up the delivery of relief goods and supplies in times of crises and natural calamities, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is proposing the creation of a nationwide network of food banks and stockpiles - hubs that will store non-perishable food, potable water, medicines, and essential supplies - for immediate deployment to affected areas. "Disaster preparedness should include maintaining readiness even during normal times, especially in a disaster-prone country like ours. Maraming beses nang nangyari na naantala ang pagpapadala ng relief goods dahil may problema sa accessibility ng mga apektadong lugar. Kung may food banks nationwide, makakaasa tayo na may maipamamahagi sa ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng kalamidad," Estrada said. Estrada's Senate Bill No. 2860, the proposed Disaster Food Bank and Stockpile Act, seeks to establish a central repository and supply reserve for food, water, critical medical supplies, and other essential goods such as portable power and light sources, first aid kits, clothing, tents, and communication devices in every province and highly urbanized city across the country for basic and augmentation support during disaster response and recovery operations. "We also do not want a repeat of what happened during the raging health crisis when the country did not have enough domestic inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) which could have halted the spread of the disease early on and saved lives," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under SBN 2860, the shelf life of the supplies should at least be two years and sufficient for all constituents for at least three weeks following a calamity. Priority for prepositioning of the food banks and stockpile are island municipalities, hard-to-reach areas and 4th to 5th class municipalities. A first-in, first-out system or any similar arrangement shall be adopted in the utilization and deployment of the stockpile, Estrada said, explaining that items and materials that will be near their expiration dates shall be donated and transferred to the appropriate agencies and institutions such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of Health (DOH), government hospitals, and local government units (LGUs) for immediate distribution to indigent citizens and will be subject to immediate replenishment. The proposed food bank and stockpile structure shall be housed in a calamity-proof and secure warehouse and shall be jointly managed by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the DSWD. "The Philippines is among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, and time and again, we have seen how delays in the delivery of aid exacerbate the suffering of our people. With the establishment of disaster food banks, we can respond quickly, efficiently, and effectively to the needs of our people, ensuring that no Filipino is left hungry or helpless during a crisis," Estrada said. Disaster food banks sa bawat probinsya at lungsod, iminumungkahi ni Jinggoy UPANG mapabilis ang paghahatid ng relief goods at iba pang pangunahing suplay sa panahon na may kalamidad o krisis, iminungkahi ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagtatatag ng nationwide network ng food banks at stockpile na magsisilbing imbakan ng mga hindi nabubulok na pagkain, maiinom na tubig, gamot at mahahalagang suplay para sa agarang pamamahagi sa mga apektadong lugar. "Dahil madalas tayong tamaan ng kalamidad, ang paghahanda sa sakuna ay dapat ginagawa kahit na sa panahon na walang kalamidad. Maraming beses nang nangyari na naantala ang pagpapadala ng relief goods dahil may problema sa accessibility ng mga apektadong lugar. Kung may food banks nationwide, makakaasa tayo na may maipamamahagi sa ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng kalamidad," ani Estrada. Sa inihaing Senate Bill No. 2860 ni Estrada, o ang kanyang panukalang Disaster Food Bank and Stockpile Act, layon nito ang pagtatatag ng sentral na imbakan at reserba ng suplay para sa pagkain, tubig, mahahalagang medikal na suplay, at iba pang pangunahing gamit tulad ng portable na kuryente at ilaw, first aid kits, damit, tolda at mga kagamitang pang-komunikasyon sa bawat probinsya at urbanisadong lungsod para sa pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan sa disaster response at recovery operations. "Ayaw rin nating maulit ang nangyari noong kasagsagan ng pandemya na walang sapat na domestic inventory ng personal protective equipment (PPE) sa bansa. Kung sapat ang suplay noon, posibleng naagapan natin ang pagkalat ng sakit at mas marami ang naligtas," sabi ni Estrada, patungkol sa COVID-19 pandemic. Sa ilalim ng SBN 2860, hindi dapat bababa sa dalawang taon ang shelf life ng mga suplay at sapat dapat ito sa pangangailangan ng mga mamamayan sa loob ng tatlong linggo. Ang prayoridad para sa prepositioning ng mga food bank at stockpile ay ang mga isla na munisipalidad, malalayong lugar, at mga 4th hanggang 5th class na mga munisipalidad. Isang first-in, first-out system o anumang katulad na Sistema ang ipatutupad sa paggamit at pamamahagi ng stockpile, ani Estrada. Ang mga item at materyales na malapit nang mag-expire ay idodonate at ililipat sa mga angkop na ahensya at institusyon tulad ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at Department of Health (DOH), mga ospital ng gobyerno, at mga local government units (LGUs) para sa agarang pamamahagi sa mga indigent na mamamayan at agad na mapapalitan. Ang iminungkahing food bank at stockpile o imbakan ay ilalagay sa isang calamity-proof at ligtas na lugar o warehouse at pamamahalaan ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) at DSWD. "Ang Pilipinas ay kabilang sa mga bansa na madalas tamaan ng kalamidad at paulit-ulit nating nakita kung paano ang mga pagkaantala sa paghahatid ng tulong ay nagpapalala sa pagdurusa ng ating mga kababayan. Sa pagtatatag ng mga disaster food banks, maaari tayong makapagbigay ng agarang tulong sa mga nangangailangan nating mga kababayan at matiyak na walang Pilipino ang magugutom o kaawa-awa sa panahon ng krisis," sabi ni Estrada.

