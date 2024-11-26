Questions to Ask on Your College Tour

When you’re looking at colleges, it’s important to visualize yourself on campus. Can you picture yourself walking to class in the morning? Playing frisbee on the lawn? Studying with friends in the library? Can you imagine finding your people here? While it’s impossible to know exactly what your college experience will be like, there is one thing you can do to put yourself in the shoes of a college student: visit campus.

When you visit Gonzaga (and most other colleges), you have the opportunity to take a tour led by a current student. These students are excited to talk to you about student life, academics, and their college experience. They welcome questions—in fact, they WANT you to ask questions! It can be hard to know what to ask when you’re on a tour, so here are a few ideas to get you started.

Why did you choose this school? (Bonus question: Why did you decide to stay?)

What is your favorite place on campus?

How have you found community here?

Do you feel supported by your university? Who can students look to for support?

What is one thing you would change about your school?

Do you feel safe on campus?

What are the most popular clubs and activities on campus? Which do you participate in?

What is campus like on the weekends?

Where do students like to study?

How do students get around on/off campus? Can first-year students bring a car? Can students double major? How easy is it to change your major?

All questions are good questions! If you’re wondering about something, chances are someone else in the group is wondering the same thing, so do not be afraid to speak up. Sometimes, questions do not come to you until you get home and finish soaking up all the information from your visit. If this happens, feel free to reach out to your admission counselor. We want you to feel comfortable and confident with your college choice, so ask away!

To learn more about visiting campus and to contact us, check out our website!