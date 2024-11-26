CMS: Over 496,000 have signed up for new Marketplace coverage

More than 496,900 consumers who currently do not have health insurance coverage have signed up for a 2025 health plan through the federally facilitated Health Insurance Marketplace, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported last week. They join over 2.5 million returning consumers who selected plans for 2025 during the open enrollment period. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15. Last year, 21.4 million people signed up for coverage.

