CMS: Over 496,000 have signed up for new Marketplace coverage

More than 496,900 consumers who currently do not have health insurance coverage have signed up for a 2025 health plan through the federally facilitated Health Insurance Marketplace, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported  last week. They join over 2.5 million returning consumers who selected plans for 2025 during the open enrollment period. Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15. Last year, 21.4 million people signed up for coverage. 

