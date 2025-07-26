Submit Release
Senate HELP Committee approves HHS assistant director nominee

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee yesterday voted 12-11 along party lines to recommend the confirmation of Brian Christine, M.D., to be assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. In that role, Christine, a urologist, would be an advisor to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as lead a new HHS office, the Administration for a Healthy America. The nomination next goes to a vote before the full Senate.   

