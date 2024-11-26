Popular Radio Show and Podcast to Distribute Special Program About 'Mueller’s Helping Hand'

Bob Phillips introduces Matt Ackley of Cornerstone for the official passing of the keys. The Mueller Team work to finish the Women's Crisis Services new building. The volunteers from Mueller that constructed Women's Crisis Services' new building in just three days pose in front of the new structure.

A Company Gives a New Building to a Non-Profit Agency.

This generous donation of a Mueller shelter is a tremendous help as we work to break the cycle of violence within LeFlore County and our community.” — Bethany Black

POTEAU, OK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Crisis Services of LeFlore County shines as this year’s deserving recipient of a 4-thousand square foot building through Mueller's Helping Hand charitable program. This celebration of hope and resilience will be featured in a special one-hour program on "On the Road with Kelli and Bob," airing the weekend of November 30th and December 1st on several Texas State Network stations, including flagship station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD in Dallas-Fort Worth. The program will also be available in podcast form via the Audacy app or other podcast distributors.Mueller's Helping Hand is a beacon of support for nonprofit organizations dedicated to making a difference. This year, more than 250 entries from six states were submitted, marking a significant expansion of the initiative beyond Texas as Mueller continues to grow and uplift communities across the nation.The Women’s Crisis Services of LeFlore County stands as a pillar of strength for individuals who have experienced physical or emotional abuse, domestic violence, stalking, or sexual assault. The organization will now have a new facility that elevates its mission, providing vital therapy, shelter, crisis intervention, and court advocacy in a region facing high poverty rates within the Choctaw Nation. The new building, erected in just three days by the dedicated team from Cornerstone Building Brands, including Mueller team members, was officially dedicated on October 10.During the ceremony, Matt Ackley, President of Shelter Solutions at Cornerstone Building Brands, presented the keys to Bethany Black, Executive Director of Women’s Crisis Services of LeFlore County. The event brought together local government officials, law enforcement, tribal dignitaries, and volunteers committed to creating a safer community in a state that ranks first in domestic abuse in the country.“This generous donation of a Mueller shelter is a tremendous help as we work to break the cycle of violence within LeFlore County and our community,” said Black. “There are hundreds of women searching for a safe space to escape their current situations, so expanding our impact and capabilities is crucial to giving the best care we can.”Since its inception in 2009, the Helping Hand initiative has completed 15 builds, transforming the lives of numerous organizations focused on vital community services, including medical care, child welfare, and vocational education. This represents a significant step as Mueller continues to build hope beyond Texas.**About “On the Road with Kelli and Bob”** The popular radio show airs during weekend time slots on the Audacy Radio Network and on TSN (Texas State Network) stations across Texas. The program is a continuation of Kelli and Bob Phillips’ well known travels across Texas for the past 50 years and now includes all of the United States. Stories are typically about individuals who are doing something to make the world a better place. An expanded version of “On the Road with Kelli and Bob” is also available as a podcast and can be listened to anytime, anywhere, by downloading the free app at Audacy.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.**About Helping Hand** Helping Hand is a charitable initiative established by Mueller, Inc. to uplift nonprofits and empower them in their missions to serve their communities. By constructing and donating a Mueller building, the program provides essential space for organizations to enhance their operations and strengthen their support for those in need.**About Cornerstone Building Brands** Cornerstone Building Brands is North America's leading manufacturer of exterior building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. Committed to sustainability and corporate stewardship, Cornerstone aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. More information can be found at cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.**About the Mueller Brand** Mueller, acquired by Cornerstone Building Brands in July 2024, is celebrated as a premier provider of residential metal roofing and steel buildings in Texas and the Southwest, with more than 90 years of experience in delivering high-quality structures for various applications.For further information and media inquiries, please contact Kelli and Bob at: OnTheRoadWithKelliandBob@gmail.com.### END ###

Mueller's Helping Hand 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.