Kelli & Bob Phillips to Host Waxahachie Fall Festival

We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Crossroads of Texas Country Festival for a day filled with music, arts, and the unmistakable charm of Waxahachie.”WAXAHACHIE, TX, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for the Crossroads of Texas Country Festival.
This new and improved arts and music festival will take place in downtown Waxahachie on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is FREE.
Kelli and Bob Phillips, hosts of the nationwide radio show and podcast “On the Road with Kelli and Bob,” will serve as hosts of the festival as they spotlight ordinary people doing extraordinary things in Texas AND around the nation. Surrounding the courthouse square will be more than 200 booths set-up with artists, craftspeople and the best of festival foods.
"We are thrilled to host the Crossroads of Texas Country Festival in downtown Waxahachie with new features and a fresh energy. This festival is a celebration of the extraordinary spirit of Texas and beyond, and we can't wait to showcase the diverse talent and vibrant culture that this event has to offer," said Bob Phillips.
This bigger than Texas event will also feature music on more than 10 stages in restaurants, breweries and wine bars in addition to the main stage with musicians from Texas and the surrounding states, plus the Grown Local stage showcasing local Ellis County talent.
Returning to Waxahachie, also known as The Crossroads of Texas, is the “GO TEXAN Experience” featuring a marketplace of GO TEXAN vendors, wineries, Southern Roots Brewing, Boyce Feed & Grain and FRESH Market Coffee.
“The Crossroads of Texas Country Festival will be a celebration of all things from around the country in addition to the best of what Waxahachie has to offer on that day in our historic downtown. We invite everyone to enjoy the charm of Waxahachie and why itis a place in the heart” said Laurie Mosley, Director of the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Crossroads of Texas Country Festival for a day filled with music, arts, and the unmistakable charm of Waxahachie,” said Kelli Phillips.
For more information regarding the festival and vendor opportunities, please contact the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau at 469-309-4040 or visit
www.texascountryfestival.com.
For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Laurie Mosley at the Waxahachie CVB.
Laurie Mosley
Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau
+1 469-309-4040
lmosley@waxahachiecvb.com
