Derrick Solano Releases Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack—An Anthem of Survival
A journey through resilience and authenticity, Derrick Solano’s only album pairs six unforgettable songs with the memoir trilogy that changed lives.
Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack is my anthem of survival—a raw, unapologetic journey through music that mirrors the strength and scars of my life.”LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NM — Derrick Solano, acclaimed memoirist, musician, and psychic intuitive, unveils his first and only album, Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack. This six-song collection mirrors the raw emotional journey chronicled in his memoir trilogy, including the newly released NAKED. Available on all major streaming platforms, the album is a musical manifesto of survival, defiance, and authenticity.
— Derrick Solano
A Soundtrack to a Legacy
Each track on Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack captures pivotal moments from Derrick’s life, as shared in his memoirs, I Won’t Break, Vexture, and NAKED. From the triumphant declaration of I Won’t Break to the haunting vulnerability of Naked, the album charts a journey through pain, healing, and empowerment.
“This is my only album, and I wanted it to resonate deeply,” Solano explains. “These songs are a reflection of the battles I’ve fought and the freedom I’ve claimed. They’re for anyone who needs a reminder that they’re not alone in their struggles.”
The Tracklist
I Won’t Break - A defiant anthem of resilience that started it all.
Ghosts Don’t Fade - A haunting reflection on loss and perseverance.
Fallen, but Still Rising - A battle cry for rebuilding after hitting rock bottom.
Fade in the Dark - A raw ballad about embracing one’s shadow.
Stand Tall - A declaration of unity and strength.
Naked - The trilogy’s emotional conclusion and the anthem of living unapologetically.
Availability
The album is available on all major streaming platforms:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/54PRvgtNyGjptjefmTqTBO
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/unbreakable-the-complete-soundtrack-ep/1781323619
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0DNTWK7DL
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/673995261
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Derrick.Solano
For a complete overview and links to each platform, visit Derrick Solano’s official music page: https://www.derricksolano.com/music.
A Message for Listeners
This album is more than just music; it’s a legacy. Derrick Solano invites listeners to explore their own resilience through the anthems that have defined his journey.
“I’m not just sharing my story,” Solano says. “I’m giving you the soundtrack to your own strength. These songs are my heart and hope for anyone ready to rise.”
Explore Derrick Solano’s Psychic Readings
Beyond his work as a musician and memoirist, Derrick Solano offers intuitive psychic readings that have transformed lives across the globe. With a gift honed through years of practice and empathy, Derrick’s readings provide clarity, direction, and profound insight into life’s challenges.
Whether you’re searching for answers, direction, or a deeper connection to your own intuition, Derrick’s personalized readings can illuminate your path forward.
To book a reading or learn more, visit Derrick’s Psychic Reading Page at https://www.fiverr.com/derrick_solano.
About Derrick Solano
Derrick Solano is an author, musician, and psychic intuitive whose work inspires people worldwide. Known for his raw honesty and unapologetic authenticity, Derrick has dedicated his career to helping others navigate their struggles and embrace their truths.
For more information, visit https://www.derricksolano.com.
Experience Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack today and let the music move you toward healing and strength.
