DEQ issues 14 penalties in October for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 14 penalties totaling $266,787 in October for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $1,500 to $54,200. Alleged violations included a contractor that conducted three asbestos abatement projects without being licensed by DEQ, a fuel terminal that treated hazardous waste without a permit and two cities that discharged non-disinfected wastewater to waterways.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Alpha Environmental Services, Inc., Beaverton, $54,200, asbestos

Bhullar & Bhullar, LLC, Fairview, 1,500, air quality

City of Amity, Amity, $17,977, water quality

City of Chiloquin, Chiloquin, $3,000, water quality

City of Portland, Lake Oswego, $12,600, water quality

City of Woodburn, Woodburn, $5,600, water quality

Coastal Housing Solutions, LLC, Garibaldi, $11,281, water quality

Industrial Piping & Welding, LLC, Huntington, $23,600, asbestos

Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals, LLC, Portland, $24,000, hazardous waste

Marathon Pipe Line, LLC, Adams, $39,853, asbestos

Petra Design Build, LLC, Hillsboro, $33,600, asbestos

Petroleum Energy Products, Inc., Willamina, $3,420, underground storage tanks

Prologis-Exchange 6400 SE 101st, LLC, Portland, $28,956, water quality

South Suburban Sanitary District, Klamath Falls, $7,200, water quality

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

