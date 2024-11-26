Purolator Awards KF Aerospace with Renewed BC Feeder Network Contract

Rendering of the ATR-72 with containerized cargo in the hold. KF will continue to ensure daily cargo flight operations in British Columbia in support of Purolator. KF crews load a Convair 580 as part of the current BCFN contract with Purolator.

10-Year Contract to deliver air cargo in British Columbia includes fleet renewal

This new 10-year contract and fleet renewal demonstrates our shared commitment to providing reliable cargo services across British Columbia.” — Tracy Medve, President & CEO, KF Aerospace

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KF Aerospace is proud to announce the renewal of its contract with Purolator for the BC Feeder Network (BCFN)—a relationship that has reliably served communities across British Columbia for nearly five decades. The new agreement spans 10 years underscoring the strength and longevity of this critical relationship. As part of the renewed agreement, KF Aerospace will upgrade the BCFN fleet to the modern ATR72-500F aircraft, helping to ensure continued efficiency and reliability in cargo transportation across the province.

The enduring alliance between KF Aerospace and Purolator began in 1976, when KF’s founder Barry Lapointe personally piloted a high-priority cargo flight from Vancouver to Toronto at Purolator’s request, setting the foundation for nearly 50 years of collaboration.

Over the years, KF Aerospace has consistently supported Purolator’s cargo operations, including supporting Purolator’s entire Canadian network from 1994 to 2015. KF has been supporting the Purolator network in British Columbia exclusively since 2015.

Under the new contract, KF Aerospace will operate the BC Feeder Network for Purolator with an upgraded fleet, replacing its three Convair aircraft with three ATR72-500F aircraft - two containerized and one bulk loader configuration.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Purolator, a collaboration that has grown and evolved over nearly half a century," said Tracy Medve, President and CEO of KF Aerospace. "This new 10-year contract and fleet renewal demonstrates our shared commitment to providing reliable cargo services across British Columbia. The addition of the ATR72-500F aircraft will enhance range, capacity and efficiency, ensuring that Purolator’s mission of on-time reliability is extended well into the future."

The ATR72-500F fleet upgrade represents a significant enhancement for KF Aerospace's operations. These aircraft offer improved fuel efficiency and more flexibility in handling diverse cargo needs. KF Aerospace will oversee acquiring and converting the ATR72-500Fs, with one conversion already near completion at KF’s main YLW MRO facility.

"This agreement marks an exciting new chapter for both KF Aerospace and Purolator,” Bryan Akerstream, Director of Business Development at KF Aerospace. “The transition to the ATR72-500F will provide greater operational efficiency and support Purolator’s ongoing efforts to deliver critical goods to communities across BC - and potentially help expand their business into other markets."

"Purolator is proud of our long-standing alliance with KF Aerospace and we are pleased to extend that relationship for a further 10 years,” said Jay Kirkpatrick, Director Air Network Operations, Purolator. "With the largest freight and courier network in Canada, Purolator is committed to providing exceptional service to our customers across the country. These fleet upgrades will ensure we continue to deliver the level of service both we and our customers expect.”

The BCFN contract renewal with Purolator, along with several new and continuing contracts with civilian and military customers, positions KF Aerospace for potential future growth and further solidifies its role as one of Canada’s most diverse and capable aerospace companies.

About KF Aerospace

We’re all about THE CRAFT.

For over 54 years, KF Aerospace has delivered innovative aircraft solutions for corporate, commercial and military customers worldwide—including major airlines like WestJet, Air Canada, Boeing, Purolator and the Royal Canadian Air Force. From our humble roots in the Okanagan Valley, KF has grown to specialize in aircraft maintenance and engineering, military aircrew training, air cargo operations and leasing—with the same commitment to quality and service established by our founder in 1970. With facilities across Canada, KF is home to 1,200 highly skilled employees.

To learn more visit www.kfaero.ca

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers’ promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

