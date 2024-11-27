Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of December Observance Graphics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for December, exclusively available through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection features a curated selection of 22 graphics, each designed to highlight key health-related awareness themes and cultural events for the month. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is consistently updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics, crafted to educate and engage employees in various sectors.December’s Festive and Awareness-Driven ObservancesThe December collection from HAC & QAH encompasses a broad spectrum of observances, both festive and health-focused, including:• Safe Toys and Gifts Month• Universal Human Rights Month• National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month• National Handwashing Awareness Week• National Influenza Vaccination WeekThese health awareness themes are complemented by cultural and festive celebrations like Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, ensuring a rich and engaging mix that caters to the diverse interests and backgrounds of all employees.Empowering Employees Through Engaging Visuals"Our graphics for December are created to not only celebrate the season but also to promote important health and safety messages," stated Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We aim to enhance understanding and drive participation in these critical areas through impactful visuals that resonate across the workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "From promoting safety during the holiday season to celebrating global cultural events, our content is tailored to enrich the daily experiences of employees while fostering a festive and conscious environment."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

