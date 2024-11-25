Submit Release
Court of Appeal Holds Special Session for Imperial County High School Students

The Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division One was pleased to hold oral argument on October 24 at Southwest High School in El Centro, an event attended by over 500 students from eight high schools throughout Imperial County, Presiding Justice Judith D. McConnell announced.

