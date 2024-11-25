Court of Appeal Holds Special Session for Imperial County High School Students

The Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division One was pleased to hold oral argument on October 24 at Southwest High School in El Centro, an event attended by over 500 students from eight high schools throughout Imperial County, Presiding Justice Judith D. McConnell announced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.