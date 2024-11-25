State workers' comp appeals board criticized for delays

(Subscription required) The California Workers' Compensation Appeals Board has been criticized for delays in resolving cases, as highlighted by recent appellate court decisions and a new study. In response, the Legislature recently clarified the board's deadlines for resolving cases.

