Introducing the Lunar Slim Oak Shaker & Lunar Slim White Shaker: New Additions to the Lunar Frameless Cabinet Collection

Lunar Slim White Shaker Cabinets Lunar Slim Oak Shaker Cabinets

Introducing Lunar Slim Oak Shaker and Lunar Slim White Shaker, new frameless cabinet styles that enhance our Lunar Collection for modern homes.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Online Cabinets, a leader in high-quality cabinetry solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new frameless cabinet styles: the Lunar Slim Oak Shaker and the Lunar Slim White Shaker . These styles are the latest additions to the esteemed Lunar Frameless Cabinet Collection , designed to meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners and interior designers."Our mission has always been to innovate and provide our customers with the latest in cabinetry design," said Josh Qian, COO of Best Online Cabinets. "The Lunar Slim Oak Shaker and Lunar Slim White Shaker are a testament to our commitment to quality and style. They offer sleek, contemporary options that can enhance any living space."Lunar Slim Oak ShakerThe Lunar Slim Oak Shaker features a minimalist shaker design crafted from premium oak, showcasing the natural beauty and warmth of the wood. Its slim profile and frameless construction provide a clean, seamless look that maximizes storage space. The natural grain patterns and texture of the oak add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any room.Lunar Slim White ShakerThe Lunar Slim White Shaker offers a crisp, modern aesthetic with its sleek white finish and minimalist design. Ideal for creating bright and open spaces, this style complements a wide range of interior décors. The smooth surfaces and clean lines make it an excellent choice for those seeking a contemporary and uncluttered look.Key Features of the New Styles:Frameless Construction: Provides increased storage space and a streamlined appearance.Slim Shaker Design: Offers a modern, minimalist look suitable for various interior styles.High-Quality Materials: Crafted from premium oak and high-grade materials for durability and longevity.Versatile Applications: Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and other living spaces.Availability and OrderingThe Lunar Slim Oak Shaker and Lunar Slim White Shaker are now available for purchase through Best Online Cabinets' website and authorized dealers. Customers can explore these new styles online at www.bestonlinecabinets.com or by visiting our showroom located at 13701 Proctor Ave, City of Industry, CA 91746.About the Lunar Frameless Cabinet CollectionThe Lunar Frameless Cabinet Collection is renowned for combining functionality with cutting-edge design. The frameless construction allows for more accessible storage and a cleaner look, making it a popular choice among homeowners and designers seeking contemporary cabinetry solutions.

